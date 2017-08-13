Yoder, Cleaver want harsher words from Trump on Charlottesville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A day after violence in Charlottesville, Virginia during a white supremacist rally and protest, some lawmakers say they are not happy with the remarks from President Donald Trump.

This is what the president said following the incident. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred bigotry and violence on many sides...on many sides,” said Trump.

This statement by President Trump after a deadly incident during a white supremacist rally and protest has lawmakers on both sides saying the President did not go far enough.

“There aren't two sides to this issue and we need to be clear about that. There is one side that preaches racism, bigotry and white supremacy and hatred and that side needs to be driven out of this country,” said Kansas congressman Kevin Yoder.

Congressman Yoder said President Trump needs to be more direct.

“I think he should have spoken more clearly and directly to the fact that we cannot tolerate this discrimination and hatred in our country,” Yoder said.

We must speak clearly and directly: white supremacy is an evil ideology that has no place in this world. — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) August 13, 2017

Sunday, the White House sent a statement clarifying President Trump’s remarks, “…of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups"

“I'm glad Congressman Yoder said what the president should have said,” said Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.

We spoke to Missouri congressman Emanuel Cleaver on the phone.

“We are talking about the KKK, we are talking about Nazis, the alt right and when you stand up and say this was a pervasively inspired issue, it is absolutely wrong,” said Congressman Cleaver.

In terms of how to fix this problem, Yoder stays it starts from the top down and must involve all of us.

“I think all of us have an obligation to civility and tolerance to working towards unity. We all want peace in our hearts and this country and that takes leaders speaking together in unison about what matters,” said Yoder.