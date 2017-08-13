Yoder, Cleaver want harsher words from Trump on Charlottesville

“There aren't two sides to this issue and we need to be clear about that. There is one side that preaches racism, bigotry and white supremacy and hatred and that side needs to be driven out of this country,” said Kansas congressman Kevin Yoder.
Congressman Yoder said President Trump needs to be more direct.
“I think he should have spoken more clearly and directly to the fact that we cannot tolerate this discrimination and hatred in our country,” Yoder said.
We must speak clearly and directly: white supremacy is an evil ideology that has no place in this world.
Sunday, the White House sent a statement clarifying President Trump’s remarks, “…of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups"
“I'm glad Congressman Yoder said what the president should have said,” said Congressman Emanuel Cleaver.
We spoke to Missouri congressman Emanuel Cleaver on the phone.
“We are talking about the KKK, we are talking about Nazis, the alt right and when you stand up and say this was a pervasively inspired issue, it is absolutely wrong,” said Congressman Cleaver.
In terms of how to fix this problem, Yoder stays it starts from the top down and must involve all of us.
“I think all of us have an obligation to civility and tolerance to working towards unity. We all want peace in our hearts and this country and that takes leaders speaking together in unison about what matters,” said Yoder.