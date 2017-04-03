Authorities search for missing 94-year-old Missouri woman with dementia

GENTRY COUNTY, Mo. - The Gentry County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

Authorities say Erma Riche Homan, 94, was last seen at 1103 North College in Albany, Missouri, at 3 p.m. on April 2. She drove away from her residence in an unknown direction.

Homan is a 5'2" white female that weighs 120 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. She drives a blue 1999 Buick LeSabre with Missouri license plates that read UA0Y5G.

Homan suffers from early stages of dementia. She owns several farm properties in eastern Gentry County.

If anyone has information on Homan's whereabouts, please call the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department at 660-726-4275.

