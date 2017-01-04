Eric Greitens kicks off 'Thank You' Tour, stops in Kansas city

Missouri Republican Governor-elect Eric Greitens is kicking off a statewide tour in advance of his upcoming inauguration.

Greitens started his tour Tuesday at Truman State University in Kirksville. He thanked a crowd of supporters on campus and promised to remember them when he takes office Jan. 9.

He also planned Tuesday stops in Kansas City and St. Joseph, and visits to cities including Springfield, Joplin and St. Louis later in the week.

In St. Joe, the Gov.-elect met with patrons of Second Harvest food banks’ pantry before briefly helping pack boxes.

Greitens moved on to Pratt Stadium at Western Missouri State University to thank supporters like retired Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Kyle Carroll.

“I very much appreciate his support for law enforcement,” said Carroll. “I think people and law enforcement will know that he has their best in mind. That he’s going to have their back.”

Greitens moved from St. Joseph to Kansas City where he worked out with a KCPD tactical team and recruits before addressing men and women of the police department, vowing to make Missouri safer for law enforcement.

The legislative session begins Wednesday.

Greitens reiterated campaign promises to "shake up" Jefferson City and hire outsiders. He didn't provide details when reporters asked how much or what areas of budgeted state spending he plans to cut in order to balance the budget. He says he's asking whether programs produce results as he considers cuts.

