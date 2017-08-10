Highly-rated basketball recruit reclassifies, will join Mizzou this year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He was the most highly talked about recruit since, well…his brother.

Wednesday night Jontay Porter made it official. He will join his brother, top-ranked recruit Michael Porter Jr. at Mizzou this year.

Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

The younger Porter committed to MU earlier this year, but as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

He was scheduled to be a senior in high school this year. But after much talk and speculation, he reclassified and will play in Columbia this season.

The ESPN top 10 2018 recruit joins a 2017 class for Mizzou that ESPN also ranks inside the top 10.

Along with the highly rated recruiting class, new head coach Cuonzo Martin looks to rebound this upcoming season after MU lost 24 games last season.