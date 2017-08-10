Highly-rated basketball recruit reclassifies, will join Mizzou this year

Fair
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - He was the most highly talked about recruit since, well…his brother.
Wednesday night Jontay Porter made it official. He will join his brother, top-ranked recruit Michael Porter Jr. at Mizzou this year.
Class of '17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi— Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017
The younger Porter committed to MU earlier this year, but as part of the 2018 recruiting class.
He was scheduled to be a senior in high school this year. But after much talk and speculation, he reclassified and will play in Columbia this season.
The ESPN top 10 2018 recruit joins a 2017 class for Mizzou that ESPN also ranks inside the top 10.
✒️ Welcome, @JontayPorter! Is it #Mizzou Basketball season yet? #MIZ 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/iTQp9xxx5J— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouHoops) August 10, 2017
Along with the highly rated recruiting class, new head coach Cuonzo Martin looks to rebound this upcoming season after MU lost 24 games last season.