Missouri governor calls special session on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says he's calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to work on abortion policies.

Greitens announced Wednesday he's calling another special session starting Monday to address a St. Louis ordinance against discrimination based on abortions and pregnancies. Greitens has criticized the ordinance.

Greitens says he also wants new abortion regulations, including annual inspections of clinics.

While largely symbolic, the St. Louis ordinance bans employers from firing, refusing to hire or disciplining women because they have an abortion, take contraception, use artificial insemination or become pregnant while not married. It also bans such discrimination in housing.

This is the second time Greitens has called lawmakers back since the May end of their annual session. The last special session dealt with utility rates for steel and aluminum plants.