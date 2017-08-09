Suspect in Clinton officer's death not found in Chilhowee after search

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe said officials went to the area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The Chilhowee Corner Store posted on Facebook stating the store was on lockdown.
McCarthy has a criminal history in New Hampshire, including possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless and disorderly conduct, and first-degree assault. He has an active warrant out for his arrest in that state.
In the assault, McCarthy was found guilty of stabbing a minor in the neck, chest, and abdomen in 2001. Court documents called the boy's injuries "severe." He was ordered to pay restitution to the victim and his mother but that ruling was later overturned.