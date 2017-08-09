Suspect in Clinton officer's death not found in Chilhowee after search

CHILHOWEE, Mo. - UPDATE 8:20 PM 8/8/2017: Officials have arrested a man in Henry County in the death of a Clinton, Missouri police officer Sunday night.

Officials have not yet confirmed that the suspect is Ian McCarthy. Read more here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said they didn't find anything inside a Chilhowee, Missouri home despite a tip that Ian McCarthy was hiding out there.

McCarthy is accused of shooting and killing a Clinton, Missouri police officer on Sunday.

Officials said they received a tip that 39-year-old Clinton, Missouri resident Ian McCarthy may be in a house in the area.

But according to the Twitter account for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, a search of the home didn't turn up anything.

There was a heavy police presence in the Chilhowee area, about 25 miles away from Clinton.

He has been charged with first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action in Henry County in the death of officer Gary Michael, 37.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Bill Lowe said officials went to the area around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Chilhowee Corner Store posted on Facebook stating the store was on lockdown.

McCarthy has a criminal history in New Hampshire, including possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless and disorderly conduct, and first-degree assault. He has an active warrant out for his arrest in that state.

In the assault, McCarthy was found guilty of stabbing a minor in the neck, chest, and abdomen in 2001. Court documents called the boy's injuries "severe." He was ordered to pay restitution to the victim and his mother but that ruling was later overturned.