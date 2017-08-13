Shatto milking eclipse with special flavor

41 Action News Staff
6:27 PM, Aug 13, 2017
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Would you try black milk? 

The Shatto Milk Company is getting in on the hype for the upcoming eclipse with a special, themed offering. The black-colored milk is flavored Cookies 'n Cookies 'n Cream and comes in an eclipse-themed bottle. 

In a release, the Missouri-based company said it decided to make the offering to help celebrate the eclipse.

The company is also hosting an eclipse-viewing event on its farm because it sits directly under the eclipse's path. The event has already sold out.

Only 6,500 of the bottle are being made so it's only a limited offering, according to a release.

The company says they will be available at any store that sells Shatto Milk or through Shatto Home Delivery, on August 17 and 18. The company is also selling eclipse t-shirts on its website.

