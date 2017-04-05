St. Louis voters reject funding MLS stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis voters rejected a ballot measure to help pay for a soccer stadium in the city's downtown area

The measure would have provided $60 million dollars to pay for the proposed 22,000 seat stadium.

Members of the group pushing to bring an MLS franchise to the city said this latest defeat is "likely the final stage of our journey."

St. Louis was a favorite for an MLS expansion team that would have started playing in 2020.

Supporters of the plan said they will take a step back for a few days before officially giving up on their dream of bringing an MLS team to St. Louis.

