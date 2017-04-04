Steers that escaped St. Louis slaughterhouse saved

The six steer that escaped a north St. Louis slaughterhouse will spend the rest of their lives at ease.
The animals were picked up from Star Packing Co. Monday. They were taken to an area farm where they will stay for the next few weeks. From there, they will be taken to an animal sanctuary in southern California or Tennessee.
Jay Weiner runs the animals sanctuaries planning to take the steers. He is the co-founder of Gentle Barn. He said if that is not possible for him to take the steers, they will go to another animal sanctuary.
The steer escaped the north St. Louis slaughterhouse last Thursday. They ran wild for a short time before being captured.
There is a gofundme account to raise money to cover the costs of buying and relocating the steers.