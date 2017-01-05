Mysterious bloody car leads to arrest of Missouri ex-con in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Missouri ex-con told deputies that the blood covering a car was from hitting a deer. But forensics disagreed.

**NOTE** -- Some may find the images below disturbing

80-year-old Leslie Achter is now charged with Possession of an Altered Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a resident called 911 Tuesday night, saying a car covered in blood was in front of his property on Clark Road just of I-75, and it may have been in an accident.

Arriving deputies found Achter at the scene with a cut on his arm. Achter says he was a passenger in the car, and said they hit a deer and the driver fled the scene.

On the way to the hospital EMS noticed a firearm cylinder pin fall out of Achter's pocket. He later admitted there was a firearm hidden in the vehicle. Investigators later located a revolver in the trunk with the barrel cut off and the serial numbers removed.

A forensic crew also confirmed that the blood was not from an animal.

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Achter had recent been released from prison and is a convicted felon. Past convictions include Manslaughter, Aggravated Stalking, and Escape.