LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) - Divorce can be emotionally and financially devastating. And many people don't share that they're going through the difficult process with close friends and family. But one metro Detroit man is venting publicly by walking around major intersections in Livonia with a sign that reads - "Warning. Don't get married ever."

The 49-year-old man, who asked to only be referred to as Ron, says his wife of 20 years recently got a new job. And two days later, he says she asked him for a divorce.

To Ron, it's men who get the short end of the stick in divorce.

Ron, who works long hours in the food industry, says he's now protesting marriage and divorce on his off days while his children are in school.

"I was kind of shocked that I was getting divorced," says Ron. "And I think a lot of people need to know that they don't really have to get married because it is a very financially destructive force for both sides."

Ron says his protest has been therapeutic for him. He says he's getting exercise and it keeps him from smoking.

