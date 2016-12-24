We’re here, people. It’s been a tumultuous 2016, but we’re just days away from Christmas and a little more than a week from bidding the year farewell. Whether it’s been an amazing year or a trying one for you and yours, we’re sure you’re more than a little bit tired and ready for some rest and good cheer to close out the holiday season. Well, Starbucks is here to do their part and toss a little extra holiday cheer into your life, and their contribution is absolutely free.

Starting today and for the next 10 days (no Christmas Day), select Starbucks locations will be hosting “Cheer Parties,” where they will give out free tall espresso beverages. Let’s check out the specifics here: Glamour notes that this means “Free lattes, americanos, mochas, cappuccinos, macchiatos—even the seasonal Caramel Brulee Lattes and Chestnut Praline Lattes will be handed out.”

This is going to happen at 100 Starbucks locations per day, from 1 until 2 p.m. local time, with locations changing each day. Here’s where you can find out who is on the Cheer Party List for the day.

Glamour also tells us that special offer Cheer Cards will be passed out at participating locations. Those offers include “50 percent off a Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew or holiday spice flat white beverage, or 50 percent off any lunch item (sandwiches, salads, bistro boxes), or a free holiday cookie or Cranberry Bliss Bar with the purchase of a handcrafted beverage (any size).”

It all ends on January 2, so get your cheer on!

