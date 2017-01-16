Danny Duffy signs 5-year, $65 million deal with Royals

Ashton Day, Associated Press
1:26 PM, Jan 16, 2017

Starting pitcher Danny Duffy #41 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium on May 17, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals announced a five-year contract extension with Danny Duffy.

In 2016 Duffy set career highs in wins, starts, innings pitched and strikeouts. His 12-3 record matched Larry Gura in 1978 for the best single-season winning percentage in Royals history.

Duffy was a third-round draft pick for first-year players in 2007. He made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2011.

Throughout his six Major League seasons, Duffy is 36-33 with a 3.71 ERA over 134 appearances.

The AP reports that Duffy will receive $65 million for the five-year deal. The contract begins in 2017 and run through the 2021 season.

The AP reports Duffy will make $5 million this year, $14 million in 2018, $15.25 million each in 2019 and 2020 and $15.5 million in 2021.

