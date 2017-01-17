Edinson Volquez's brother stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic

The brother of former Royals player, Edinson Volquez, was stabbed to death, according to a Dominican Republic media website.

Brandy Volquez was only 25 years old. The report says the incident occurred Monday in a barber shop in the El Café de Herrera sector in Santo Domingo Oeste.

Edinson Volquez also lost his father just before game 1 of the 2015 World Series. His father, Daniel, was 63 years old and suffered from heart failure.

In December 2016, Volquez signed a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins.

