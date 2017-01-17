Edinson Volquez's brother stabbed to death in the Dominican Republic

Cloudy
Edinson Volquez #36 of the Kansas City Royals walks off the field after the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game one of the American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 16, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The brother of former Royals player, Edinson Volquez, was stabbed to death, according to a Dominican Republic media website.
Brandy Volquez was only 25 years old. The report says the incident occurred Monday in a barber shop in the El Café de Herrera sector in Santo Domingo Oeste.
Edinson Volquez also lost his father just before game 1 of the 2015 World Series. His father, Daniel, was 63 years old and suffered from heart failure.
In December 2016, Volquez signed a two-year deal with the Miami Marlins.
