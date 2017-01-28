Man brings own artwork to get signed at Royals FanFest

Some of the most popular things at FanFest are the players’ autograph stations.

Royals fan Jeff Barge painted this artwork on his computer and printed it on a canvas for Royals FanFest 2017. 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - In order to get your gear signed at Royals FanFest you have to get in line early. Only 150 people are allowed to get things signed in each session, so each line fills fast. 

One man got to Bartle Hall on Friday morning at 8 a.m. to wait in line. 

Jeff Barge created his own artwork on a canvas for players to sign. He's not resting until he gets every players signature from the 2015's World Series championship team.

"These guys will see 100 baseballs today and 200 bats, and when they get to see artwork that's of themselves they actually kinda light up and it almost makes me feel like a celebrity, cause they're having so much fun."

The gates for FanFest for the general public open Saturday at 11 a.m. That is also when the lines open for the first autograph sessions.

 

 

