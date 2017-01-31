'Papa, I missed you' Salvador Perez surprises son in heartwarming video

Ashton Day
3:09 PM, Jan 31, 2017
Salvador Perez/Instagram

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Salvador Perez's son was in for a surprise when he arrived home on Tuesday. 

The young boy walked into his house to a mountain full of toys.

The best present being a visit from his dad.

The Kansas City Royals catcher posted a video of his son's reaction on his Instagram account

Perez captioned the post, "I love you son with all my life! These are the things of life that are priceless, that PAPA. I love #salvadorjr."

 

 

