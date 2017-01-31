'Papa, I missed you' Salvador Perez surprises son in heartwarming video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Salvador Perez's son was in for a surprise when he arrived home on Tuesday.

The young boy walked into his house to a mountain full of toys.

The best present being a visit from his dad.

The Kansas City Royals catcher posted a video of his son's reaction on his Instagram account.

Perez captioned the post, "I love you son with all my life! These are the things of life that are priceless, that PAPA. I love #salvadorjr."

😭😭😭😭 😍😍😍😍 te amo hijo con toda mi vida !!! Estas son las cosas de la vida q no tienen precio ese PAPA i love #hijomio #salvadorjr good morning people 🙏🏼😇 A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:01am PST

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: