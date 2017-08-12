Kansas City Chiefs prepare to hit the field for first 2017 preseason game

Fair
Chiefs players and coaching staff weighed in on what the first preseason game of the year actually means. Some said it was it was irrelevant while others said it was important for the opportunity it gives all players to get in the game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Chiefs are ready to hit the field Friday night in their first 2017 preseason game.
This game means many different things for everyone involved – from fans, to sports enthusiasts, to the Chiefs themselves.
For the rookies and undrafted players, this game could be the biggest in their lives.
For the established veterans, it's a necessary evil to prepare for the games that count.
For Andy Reid and the coaching staff, it’s a busy night full of monitoring both the veterans and the rookies alike.