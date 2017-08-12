Kansas City Chiefs prepare to hit the field for first 2017 preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Chiefs are ready to hit the field Friday night in their first 2017 preseason game.

This game means many different things for everyone involved – from fans, to sports enthusiasts, to the Chiefs themselves.

For the rookies and undrafted players, this game could be the biggest in their lives.

For the established veterans, it's a necessary evil to prepare for the games that count.

For Andy Reid and the coaching staff, it’s a busy night full of monitoring both the veterans and the rookies alike.