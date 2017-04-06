LAWRENCE, Kan. - Kansas University sophomore Carlton Bragg Jr. will transfer from KU, Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self said on Thursday.
“We appreciate Carlton’s efforts the last two years at Kansas,” Self said. “We certainly respect his decision to pursue other opportunities. We wish him nothing but the very best and hope he is able to reach his dreams and goals.”
Bragg averaged 5.4 points and 4/1 rebounds in the 2016-2017 season.
“I really enjoyed my time here at Kansas,” Bragg said. “Kansas has the best fans and I do love the program. This past year didn’t go as well as I thought it would and it’s in my best interest to get a fresh start.”