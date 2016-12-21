4 Chiefs selected for AFC Pro Bowl team

Four players from the Kansas City Chiefs were selected for the Pro Bowl this year.

Tyreek Hill was one of three rookies to be selected for the Pro Bowl this year. Hill will start as the return specialist on the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Three other chiefs players were also selected -- Marcus Peters, Eric Berry and Travis Kelce. All of them are slated to start in the game.

The Oakland Raiders lead the NFL with seven players selected for the Pro Bowl.

Derek Carr, Amari Cooper, Rodney Hudson, Khalil Mack, Reggie Nelson, Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn were picked from the Raiders, who are in first place in the AFC West going into Week 16.

Six members of the Atlanta Falcons were selected, most among NFC teams. Vic Beasley, Matt Bryant, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, Alex Mack and quarterback Matt Ryan were chosen from the NFC South leaders.

Despite missing the first four games of the season because of his "Deflategate" suspension, New England quarterback Tom Brady was picked for the 12th time in his career. Cleveland offensive tackle Joe Thomas and Arizona wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were selected for the 10th time.

Twenty-six of the 32 teams had at least one player picked. Twenty-players were selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, including three rookies: Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott from Dallas, and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 29, in Orlando, Florida.

