Chiefs Kingdom ecstatic, ready for divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs Kingdom is still riding a major high after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC West division title, securing a bye week and a divisional playoff game at home on January 15.

Ty "X Factor" Rowton said, "This town is just going to go off the chain and we only have to win two games and we're in the Super Bowl."

The Chiefs haven't won a home playoff game since they beat the Steelers in 1994. Joe Montana threw a 7-yard pass to Tim Barnett to send it to overtime and Nick Lowery nailed a 32-yard field goal to win it.

"I want to see my first win at Arrowhead since '94. I was at the Pittsburg game," Rowton shared.

Bringing a game to Arrowhead is special for Chiefs Kingdom, especially since it's the loudest stadium in the country.

"It's not the entire country, it's the entire world. 142.2 decibels," fan Darius Moore emphasized. He thinks they'll be ready to play and handle their unfinished business from last year. "There's no think, we are going to be ready next week. There's no think," he said.

