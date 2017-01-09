Chiefs President Mark Donovan, coach Andy Reid talk about upcoming playoff game

Clear
Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs President Mark Donovan and coach Andy Reid talked to the media about the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers.
Related: Kansas City Chiefs will rematch Steelers in AFC Divisional playoff
41 Action News Sports Reporter Ryan Marshall live-tweeted the news conference:
You can watch the full press conference in the video below:
