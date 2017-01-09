Chiefs President Mark Donovan, coach Andy Reid talk about upcoming playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs President Mark Donovan and coach Andy Reid talked to the media about the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs will rematch Steelers in AFC Divisional playoff

41 Action News Sports Reporter Ryan Marshall live-tweeted the news conference:

You can watch the full press conference in the video below:

------

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Follow @41ActionNews

Like 41 Action News on Facebook: