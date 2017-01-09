Chiefs President Mark Donovan, coach Andy Reid talk about upcoming playoff game

41 Action News Staff
1:01 PM, Jan 9, 2017
1 hour ago

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers. 

Dale Messing - 41 Action News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs President Mark Donovan and coach Andy Reid talked to the media about the upcoming playoff game against the Steelers.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs will rematch Steelers in AFC Divisional playoff

41 Action News Sports Reporter Ryan Marshall live-tweeted the news conference:

You can watch the full press conference in the video below: 

------

 

Follow 41 Action News on Twitter:

Like 41 Action News on Facebook:

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top