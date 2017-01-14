Excitement grows in metro area for Chiefs-Steelers game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It's finally playoff weekend in Kansas City, and Chiefs Kingdom is ready.

Signs of support can be seen across the metro area, from the skyline being lit up in Chiefs red to many fans wearing their favorite gear.

The show of Chiefs fandom has also carried over onto social media.

On Friday, the Sea Life Aquarium posted a video on its Twitter page showing two divers putting in a Chiefs flag inside one of the site's water tanks.

In other areas, like the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Zona Rosa, Chiefs fans could pick up yard signs supporting their team on Friday.

@Chiefs excitement: Metro area @DICKS giving out these yard signs ahead of this weekend's playoff game pic.twitter.com/MiFlMOkARP — Tom Dempsey (@KCTomDempsey) January 13, 2017

"I'm going home to get this [yard sign] in before my grass freezes," explained Ginger Kroenke, who told 41 Action News she has been a Chiefs fan for around 50 years.

Many fans showed up to the store to pick up the item, including Joe Masciovecchio, who said he has tickets to Sunday's game.

"The game is what I've been thinking about all week," he explained. "It's what I'll be thinking about all weekend."

The Chiefs playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday marks a special opportunity for Kansas City.

After the Royals World Series run in 2015, fans know the significance of rallying around their teams.

"It just brings everybody together," said Nikki Bailey, who wore a Chiefs snow hat and shirt on Friday. "Whether you're a sports fan or not, you can't help but get caught up in the emotion of all of it."

At Chappell's sports bar in North Kansas City on Friday evening, several customers could be spotted wearing Chiefs jerseys and gear.

One fan, Nedra Sullens, told 41 Action News that plenty of conversations at her workplace this week revolved around the game.

"At work today, everybody was so hyped," she said. "We weren't getting much work done. We were talking too much about the game."

Chappell's bartender Chris Lewis, who was wearing a Chiefs jersey behind the bar on Friday, expected the excitement to get even higher as the weekend goes on.

"The mood is good. Everyone is pumped I'd say," the longtime fan said. "I think the passion for football in Kansas City is a real thing. People here love their Chiefs."

The Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

