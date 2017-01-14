Excitement grows in metro area for Chiefs-Steelers game

Ice Storm Warning issued January 14 at 6:05PM CST expiring January 15 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Hickory, Jasper, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, Saint Clair, Vernon
"The game is what I've been thinking about all week," he explained. "It's what I'll be thinking about all weekend."
The Chiefs playoff game against the Steelers on Sunday marks a special opportunity for Kansas City.
After the Royals World Series run in 2015, fans know the significance of rallying around their teams.
"It just brings everybody together," said Nikki Bailey, who wore a Chiefs snow hat and shirt on Friday. "Whether you're a sports fan or not, you can't help but get caught up in the emotion of all of it."
At Chappell's sports bar in North Kansas City on Friday evening, several customers could be spotted wearing Chiefs jerseys and gear.
One fan, Nedra Sullens, told 41 Action News that plenty of conversations at her workplace this week revolved around the game.
"At work today, everybody was so hyped," she said. "We weren't getting much work done. We were talking too much about the game."