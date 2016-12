KANSAS CITY, Mo. - It was the icing on the cake for Kansas City Chiefs.

More Videos: Retired Kansas City Chiefs jerseys

With one minute and 55 seconds left on the clock, Chiefs defensive tackle Dontari Poe took the direct snap and jumped across the ball to tight end Demetrius Harris for a touchdown. This brought the score 33-10 against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day.

This pass and the touchdown run against Oakland this season makes 346-pound Poe the heaviest player to pass and run for a touchdown.