Former Texas Rangers pitcher dies in Arkansas shooting

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 24: The Texas Rangers logo to the entrance of the press box is shown before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington on September 24, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Wade/Getty Images)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark - Police and family members say former Texas Rangers pitcher John Barfield has died in a shooting in Little Rock. He was 52.
Little Rock police say Barfield was fatally shot Dec. 24 after an altercation with an acquaintance in downtown Little Rock.
Barfield, a left-hander, pitched three seasons for the Rangers beginning in 1989.
59-year-old William Goodman of Pine Bluff is being held in the Pulaski County jail on preliminary charges of first-degree murder. Court records do not list an attorney for Goodman.
Barfield's sister, Debra Hudson, tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she is devastated by her brother's death. Hudson says her brother "had the kindest heart of any human I had ever known."
