Former UMKC basketball player Martez Harrison charged with assault

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Former UMKC basketball player Martez Harrison is facing an assault charge.

KC municipal court records show one count of assault was entered into the system on Monday. There are no reports that show Harrison is in custody for the new charge.

On November 27, his girlfriend accused him of abusing her, which also launched a Title IX investigation by the university.

In a police report, Harrison's girlfriend said he choked, slapped and bit her. She told police he wouldn't let her leave the campus apartment. He then left with their young daughter.

The report says the child was returned unharmed. Harrison was arrested and later released.

The senior guard was kicked off the team last week, and suspended from the school for one year.

Harrison says he never did those things.

41 Action News could not reach him for comment.

