Top 5 tips to prepare for the Chiefs first preseason game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs Kingdom will come alive Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium for the first preseason game of the year. These are five things you can do before the game to help make your fan experience more enjoyable.

It's a new season, so you may want to check out new t-shirts and hats to be dressed for Chief's success! Leave early to allow for traffic congestion. Thousands of fans will be heading to the game during rush hour. Make sure you purchase your parking pass online. Parking passes online are $35. If you purchase at the gate--it will cost you $40 during the pre-season and $60 during the regular season. If you are tailgating remember you can only have items in the parking space where your vehicle is parked. You cannot use an empty parking space for tailgating. All yellow lanes are for emergency vehicles and must be kept clear. Dispose of your trash, recyclable items and ashes from coals in the appropriate disposal bins. Finally, remember you can only bring in clear-purses and bags into Arrowhead Stadium.

For full details on parking and security click here for the Chiefs website.

