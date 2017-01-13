Shawnee Mission NW wrestler Charles Brockmmann named Hy-Vee 41 Five-Star Athlete of the Week

Shawnee, Kan. - Shawnee Mission Northwest sophomore wrestler Charles Brockmann has come out of the woodwork to become one of the best wrestlers in the Kansas City metro area.

He's certainly proving himself to be quite a force for the Cougars on the mat. This past weekend, Charles defended his Dick Burns Mat Classic Championship at Bonner Springs High School in the 113-pound weight division. Brockmann won 9-5 in the title match over Bellvue East (Bellvue, Nebraska) wrestler Doug Cheek.

Charles' win in the Dick Burns Mat Classic was his third tournament win this season; he swept all four of his matches, which pushed his overall season record to 19-1. His final match of the tournament was a rematch of the 2016 Dick Burns title match against Cheek.

"I kind of knew what he was doing," Brockmann said of his title rematch against Cheek. "I was watching him like throughout the day. And, I kind of just studied that and just made sure that I didn't give up - he liked doing a single a lot to my left foot. And, I just made sure to just keep circling right and not let him get that [left foot]. He really didn't have much after that."

The Cougars wrestling head coach Howard Newcomb knew before getting Charles his freshman year that he was going to be something special.

"I've had the pleasure of knowing Charles a lot longer before coming to high school," Coach Newcomb said. "He was in our Cougar Wrestling Kids Club. And, he definitely did a lot of growth and I saw a lot of talent in him."

Charles says a lot of his growth as a wrestler was due to Coach Newcomb working with him.

"He's kept me working hard in the practice room and he's a really good coach," Brockmann said. "He's really good on the side of the mat. I listen a lot [to] what he says. And, if I don't know what to do in a certain situation, he'll always have something."

Brockmann continues his meteoric rise in his second year on the team. This year has been successful primarily because of the continued progress from his freshman year.

"Last year, he came in as a freshman and he had over 30 wins. And, he qualified for state. [He] was almost a state medalist," Coach Newcomb said. "It's been a lot of fun to work with him. This year, he's gotten stronger. He's handling his weight a lot better. He's gotten more muscular and stronger. So, he's a lot of fun to work with."

