Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Olathe East beats Staley

For the Hy-Vee Big Game Matchup, Staley High School faced Olathe East High School in the Kansas/Missouri Classic.

Staley made some moves early on in the game, but Olathe East didn’t flinch.

Olathe East beat Staley 48-34.

Watch the video for highlights from the game.

