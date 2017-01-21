Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Olathe East beats Staley

41 Action News Staff
10:36 PM, Jan 20, 2017

Staley High School faced Olathe East High School in the Kansas/Missouri classic. Staley made some moves early on, but Olathe East didn’t flinch. Olathe East beat Staley 48-34.

