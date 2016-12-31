Hy-Vee Game of the Week: Park Hill beats Raytown

41 Action News Staff
10:36 PM, Dec 30, 2016

Teams from across the metro played in the annual William Jewell Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament. Park Hill took on Raytown, winning the game 58-54.

Raytown took on Park Hill in the William Jewell Annual Holliday Classic high school basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. 

Jason Massingill - 41 Action News
LIBERTY, Mo. - Teams from across the metro played in the annual William Jewell Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament.

Park Hill took on Raytown in the Patterson division final.

Park Hill won the game 58-54. 

