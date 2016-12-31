Clear
Teams from across the metro played in the annual William Jewell Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament. Park Hill took on Raytown, winning the game 58-54.
Raytown took on Park Hill in the William Jewell Annual Holliday Classic high school basketball tournament on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
LIBERTY, Mo. - Teams from across the metro played in the annual William Jewell Holiday Classic high school basketball tournament.
Park Hill took on Raytown in the Patterson division final.
Park Hill won the game 58-54.
Watch the video for highlights from the game.
