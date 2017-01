KANSAS CITY - It was a packed house at Rockhurst as the Hawklets took on the Shawnee Mission East Lancers Friday night.

In the first quarter, Rockhurst’s Carter Seizer powered through the double team for the bucket. Later, Trevor Thompson’s lay up gave the Lancers a 12-5 lead after the first quarter.

Shawnee Mission East beat Rockhurst 54-49.

