Merriam soccer tournament raises money for suicide prevention

Legends Soccer Club in Merriam hosted the all-day tournament, but the idea came from high school graduates who wanted to remember their friends.
Cady Housh, Ciara Webb and Caroline Goode were soccer players whose lives ended too soon.
Housh and Webb were juniors and teammates at Olathe Northwest High School. Webb took her life in November 2014. Housh ended hers just two days later.
Goode took her life last summer. She was also a soccer lover and a student at Shawnee Mission North.
The girls played against each other and ran in the same soccer circles.
Now a freshman in college, Meena Allada was close to Housh, and says she was a first player and a great teammate.
"We played on the same soccer team for about six years for the Legends. So I always thought that it was just a good way to honor her because she spent a lot of time here," Allada said.
The main goal is to let young people know they have a place to turn to if they're considering suicide or battling depression.
"It's scary for a lot of people to talk about because it's a sore subject and a sad subject. But letting people know that it'll get better if you're not afraid to talk to people about it, and know what to do when the time comes," Allada said.