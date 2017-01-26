Rockies agree on deal with former Royals reliever Greg Holland, pending physical

DENVER, Colo. - A bullpen needing reinforcements landed one of the most interesting names on the market.

The Rockies agreed in principle on a one-year deal with a vesting option with right-handed reliever Greg Holland on Wednesday, pending a physical.

Holland, 31, sat out last season following reconstructive elbow surgery. Prior to his injury at the end of the 2015 season, Holland ranked as one of major league baseball's top closers. He delivered 145 saves over six seasons with Kansas City, posting a 2.42 ERA.

Holland impressed scouts and executives in a two-inning simulated game in November, throwing fastballs and sliders at Grand Canyon University.

When healthy, Holland throws 95 miles per hour with a plus slider. He has delivered more strikeouts than innings pitched in every season.

A two-time All-Star, Holland attracted multiple suitors, including the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals. He projects as a closer which would help the Rockies bullpen that sabotaged their hopes last season. The Rockies' relievers posted a 5.13 ERA, the corps undone by the struggles of veterans.

With Holland in the mix, the Rockies can slot Adam Ottavino, Mike Dunn, signed earlier this offseason, McGee and Carlos Estevez, among others, for the final nine outs.

While pitching in Coors Field remains challenging, relievers excel at a higher rate than starters and typically enjoy the regular workload. Holland has pitched two games in Denver. The Rockies represent an opportunity for Holland to restore his value and reinforce the Rockies' bullpen.

Yahoo Sports first reported the agreement.

