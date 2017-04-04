What's in a severe weather kit?

The National Weather Service recommends having enough food and water to last for at least three days in case rescue workers can't reach you and your family right away. After all, if severe wind or a tornado leaves debris in its wake, roads may not be passable.
In addition to food and water, keep basic household items you may need in an emergency. It's also a good idea to have blankets to keep warm in case the weather turns cold and the power's out.
Watch the video above for more items to place in your emergency preparedness kit.