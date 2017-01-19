ACA sparks confusion as deadline draws near

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The deadline to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace is January 31. But, President-elect Donald Trump has promised to repeal and replace the ACA, which is often called Obamacare. So what's someone without insurance to do?

Right now, the outcome of the 2016 presidential election won't impact your ability to enroll in ACA coverage, the plans available to you, or the savings you're eligible for.

If you're already enrolled in a marketplace plan, your 2016 Marketplace coverage won't change or end as long as you continue to pay your premiums.

If you aren't enrolled, open enrollment ends on January 31, 2017 - after the president elect takes office.

"Right now the Affordable Care Act is the law of the land," explained Elissa Balch, an health insurance specialist with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "If they need insurance because they don't have it through Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Administration, or their employer, we encourage them to look at the policies that are available on Healthcare.gov and see if that meets the needs for their families. We have been assured by the insurance companies participating and 2017 that those who have their plans in place and continue to make their premiums will continue to have their coverage throughout 2017."

If you choose not to enroll in an insurance plan, it will cost you:

$347.50 per child

$695 per adult or 2-point-five percent of your income, whichever is higher.

41 Action news knows how confusing all of this can be, so Thursday, Jan. 19 we will have an Affordable Care Act phone bank here at our station.

Call: 816-932-4357

Time: 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Why: to get your ACA questions answered

