Kansas City Chiefs coach, fans prepare for 2017 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Overland Park's Tickets for Less hoped Monday would be different. They thought the calls they'd receive would be for tickets to the AFC Championship and possibly even the Super Bowl.

"There were a lot of people who were going to head out to New England or possibly needing Super Bowl tickets if the Chiefs advanced," said Jason Durbin with Tickets for Less. "The demand for those are gone now, so we won't do as much for the playoffs now. But it as a crazy run and it was a lot of fun."

But the phones haven't stopped ringing all together. Chiefs fans are already calling to get their hands on tickets to the 2017 season.

"I know everyone is a little down right now on the Chiefs, but looking back on it, it was still a really good year," he said. "Once you get further away and the schedule comes out, people will be excited. We see more sales coming off of years like this going into the next year."

And Andy Reid isn't using this downtime to feel sorry for himself or his team. The Chiefs head coach said his work for next season has already started.

"We came up short but they laid it all out there," said Reid in a news conference after Sunday's game. "We can learn from this. I know that's hard to hear right now but can learn from it and be better for it next year. That's the suddenness of the playoffs. It's ended and we move on."

Because his team and fans need ready themselves for not only next season but also the next showdown with the Steelers.

The 2017 schedule hasn't even been released yet and already some dedicated fans are snapping up tickets to next season's games. Tickets for Less told 41 Action News the game they expect to be the most popular -- when the Steelers return to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.

While dates and times are not set yet, here's a look at who the Chiefs will play in the upcoming season.

Home: Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Redskins

Pittsburgh Steelers Away: Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Houston Texans

