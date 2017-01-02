Kansas City Chiefs fans turn out to sports stores to get latest AFC West gear

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - While it was a dreary Monday, retailers on the Plaza offered deep discounts to lure post-holiday shoppers through their doors. But one store that didn't have to offer deals in exchange for business -- Rally House.

"I just wanted to come out and support," said Chiefs fan Jarrod Trotter. "I know last time when the Royals won, stock went by fast, so I knew I had to come and get some before it goes."

A steady stream of Chiefs fans came into the sports gear store to stock up on the latest apparel sporting the team's latest success.

"It's hard to keep jerseys, hats, anything during the regular season, so during the post season if they keep going on, it's going to be way hard to get what you want and even the sizes -- the sizes go out a lot faster than we get them in," explained Rally House sales associate Tiffany Lombart.

While Rally House is focusing supplying enough gear for Red Friday and the AFC West, fans told 41 Action News they hope the next piece of Chiefs gear they buy has Super Bowl 51 champs written all over it.

Currently, Rally House locations only have one AFC West style to choose from, but store insider tells 41 Action News that stores will have more options in-store starting Wednesday. In the meantime, you can check out their online availability.

Pro tip: use the ship-to-store option for free shipping, or promo code FREESHIP50 to get free shipping anywhere on orders over $50.

