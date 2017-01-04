Kansas City Symphony aims to raise $55 million to attract musicians and improve programing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - You could call it a musical odd couple - the Kansas City Symphony playing alongside R&B group Boyz II Men.

"It was really a highlight. It was really cool," said Kansas City Symphony violist Christine Grossman of the experience. "They are incredible singers. That was a real treat."

These types of performances are becoming more common within the walls of Kauffman Center for Performing Arts as the symphony attempts to play to a new audience.

During "Screenland at the Symphony," Kansas City musicians play the soundtracks to popular movies like "Home Alone" and "E.T." live in concert.

"Everyone deserves this experience because it is truly a profound experience and a moving experience," she said.

Another way it's working to increase its reach is keeping tickets prices reasonable and even performing for free. But the symphony said it needs to fund its endowment to make all of that possible.

"The endowment is important for the symphony because it is providing security for this organization," said Grossman. "It is enabling the energy that is spent in fundraising to be secured in a place where they can then spend energy in artistic endeavors."

It's met about $52 million of the $55 million goal.

"Ticket sales and earned revenue cover about 40 percent of the cost of having a symphony orchestra, even at the somewhat modest level that we have here," said symphony executive director Frank Byrne. "The rest of it comes through enormous annual fundraising and also through endowment. The endowment provides as a stable and secure source of funding that is there year in and year out."

The Kansas City Symphony reports that it operates at a lower cost than other symphonies.

The symphony needs help raising $2 million. Once that happens, a group of donors will chip in the remaining $1.25 million.

According to the symphony, the endowment will allow the symphony to:

Remain competitive by continuing to attract and retain the best musicians.

Continue serving the Kansas City community, reaching more than 1 million people annually through concerts, free community events, education programs and broadcasts.

Inspire people of all ages through a wide variety of music and programs.

Create a positive economic impact by drawing tourists, and enhancing the quality of life for Kansas City, thereby attracting potential residents and new businesses to the area.

