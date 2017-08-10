1 dead after multi-vehicle crash at 39th and Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 8:30 PM 8/9/2017: One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles in Kansas City Wednesday.

Kansas City police said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. near 39th Street and The Paseo. Officials say a Honda heading north on The Paseo ran a red light and struck a green Mercury Marquis, which then hit a Toyota.

The driver of the Marquis died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Honda both suffered non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are investigating if the driver of the Honda was impaired.