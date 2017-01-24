Lee's Summit construction working to make US-50 safer

MoDOT and the City of Lee's Summit is working to make US-50 safer for drivers.

Right now, there are several "at-grade" intersections, where side streets are able to cross the highway.

"At-grade intersections are some of our most dangerous and most violent crashes because that's where you stop at a stop sign," said Brian Kidwell, assistant district engineer for MoDOT. "Someone pulls up on a side road and they are sitting, waiting for a hole in traffic. Sometimes they don't wait long enough, you think you can make it, but cars are coming faster than you think. You're sitting there still at a stop sign, they are maybe doing 60-70 MPH and when someone makes a mistake, it could be fatal."

This week, crews are working to remove the cross overs from Smart Rd and Old Lone Jack Lee's Summit Rd. In the summer, they plan to remove the intersections of Harris Rd and Milton Thompson Rd.

"We've put in outer roads so now all of those side roads have to get on an outer road and go down to MO-7 on the east or up to Todd George on the west, but that's all in an effort to keep people safe," said Kidwell. "Keep them separated from the high speed traffic."

The outer roads are an extension of Blue Parkway north of US-50 and Oldham Parkway south of US-50.

In June/July of this year, MoDOT plans to finish a new interchange at Blackwell and US-50 that will help with traffic flow. It will help decrease traffic congestion on Todd George, Langsford and Shenandoah.

The $21.1 million project began in 2015. It's mostly funded by the city of Lee's Summit, with MoDOT paying $10 million for its portion of the exchange and $5.6 million to construct the outer roads.