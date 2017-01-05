KANSAS CITY, Mo. - With snow in the forecast, here are five things you need to know about tonight’s expected winter weather.

1. When does the snow begin?

The first bands will start across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri about 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., mostly north of Kansas City. So, the Wednesday evening rush hour will be dry with thickening clouds.

2. When is the main part of the snow for Kansas City?

The snow bands will increase and shift south between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., reaching I-70 by around 11 p.m. to midnight. The main part of the snow for Kansas City will be 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The snow will end quickly from north to south between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. Every snowflake will stick as it will be so cold at night, with little wind. The Thursday morning rush hour will have slick and hazardous roads. Use caution on Thursday.

3. How much snow are we expecting?

It will be a widespread 1"- 2" event with a band of 2"-3" most likely north of Kansas City, but there is still some uncertainty on where this heavier band will set up.

4. Will there be school closings?

A 1"- 2" snow is not usually a recipe for school closings, but the timing is the issue. Since the snow will be ending during the morning rush hour, crews will not have enough time to clear the roads, so the door is open for school closings, especially in the rural locations. We will have the latest closing information Thursday morning on 41 Action News.

VIEW CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

5. Can you make a snowman? Go sledding?

Well, it will not be easy to make a snowman as we are looking at a dry snow and also just 1"- 2". Sledding on the other hand seems more likely. There will be a small amount of wind, the snow will be more evenly distributed and there will not be much of a wind chill.

----------

Jeff Penner can be reached at jeff.penner@kshb.com.

Follow him on Twitter

Connect on Facebook