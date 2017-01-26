Want to learn about thunderstorms? NWS offers training to become a storm spotter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Spring is right around the corner and it's never too early to discuss thunderstorms!

Would you like to learn more about the structure of thunderstorms or become a trained spotter in case severe weather strikes your neighborhood?

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill conducts a free course from January to March and is open to anyone interested in becoming a severe weather spotter.

It's a 90-minute training class and takes place in several locations around the entire viewing area. The topics covered include severe thunderstorm basics: how to visually identify severe storm features, report observed severe weather and storm spotter safety.

Click here to see when SKYWARN classes come to your area.

You are our eyes and ears outside and would love for anyone interested to become a trained spotter and help our 41 Action Weather Team during severe weather.

As always, be safe and have fun!

Lindsey Anderson can be reached at Lindsey.Anderson@KSHB.com.

