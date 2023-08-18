11 things on sale this week that are worth the money

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Labor Day sales are quickly approaching, but even before they begin, some retailers are offering markdowns on dozens of items to close out the summer.

You’ll find discounts this week on everything, from headphones and patio sets to clothing and vacuums.

Take a look at 11 things on sale this week that are definitely worth the money.

$49.95 (was $99.95) at Amazon

You’ll save $50 on these JBL True Wireless In-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones from Amazon, now priced at $49.95.

The headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life and you can get two hours of playtime on a 10-minute charge. They also have four microphones for hands-free calls and are water-resistant and sweat-proof.

Amazon prices change frequently, so you’ll want to grab these now while they are 50% off.

$199 (was $369) at Home Depot

You can save $170 on this Brushless Cordless Drill Driver Kit from The Home Depot, now priced at $199.

The drill kit has a 12-volt motor and delivers up to 300 pounds of torque. It has four heads, including a 3/8-inch chuck, offset driver, 1/4-inch hex and right angle.

The Home Depot does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to grab this deal now before it goes back to full price or sells out.

$287 (was $719) at Home Depot

You can save a whopping $432.10 on this Silver Oaks Farmhouse Acacia Wood Outdoor Patio Dining Set from The Home Depot, now priced at $287.

Made of 100% acacia wood, the patio set seats up to six people and includes a table and two attached benches.

There’s no saying when the patio dining set will go back to full price, so you’ll want to grab it soon while it’s still 60% off.

$161.99 (was $219.99) at Amazon

You can save $58 on this Coat Locker with Bench from Amazon, now priced at $161.99.

The coat locker has two open storage areas, four double coat hooks and four cubbies that can hold jackets, lunchboxes, school supplies or toys. It can work in a classroom or at home in a mudroom or play area.

Amazon prices fluctuate, so you will want to purchase the coat locker soon before it goes back to full price.

$24.73 (was $37.87) at Amazon

If you or your kids are in need of back-to-school must-haves, you can save $13.14 on this Amazon Basics Laptop Backpack, now priced at $24.73.

The backpack fits laptops up to 17 inches wide and has room for books and other items. It also includes organizational compartments for smaller items like keys or a cell phone, plus has two pockets for water bottles.

The price may change at any time, so you’ll want to add it to your cart soon.

$49.99 (was $89.34) at Amazon

If you work from home or simply need a new office chair, you can save $39.35 on this Amazon Basics Padded Mid-Back Desk Chair.

The chair, which is currently on sale for $49, has armrests, an adjustable seat height and seat angle, plus tilt control. It holds up to 275 pounds, has a contoured padded seat and backrest and is equipped with wheels so you can roll it around.

At 44% off, this deal may not last long, so you’ll want to order it soon.

$37.97 (was $108) at Levi’s

You can save $70.03 on these 501 Original Fit Women’s Jeans from Levi’s, now priced at $37.97.

Made of 100% cotton and non-stretch denim, the jeans have a five-pocket style.

While the deal includes many sizes, some are already sold out, so you’ll need to make sure your size is in stock before ordering. Levi’s also does not say when the sale ends, so you’ll want to order soon.

MORE: The best deals we found at Levi’s warehouse sale

$169.99 (was $350) at Walmart

In need of some new exercise equipment? You can save $180.01 on this SSPHPPLIE Walking Pad from Walmart, now priced at $169.99.

The walking pad, which has a weight capacity of 300 pounds, comes in white, black or orange and has a speed range of 0.6 to 3.8 miles per hour. It can be used alone or as part of a standing desk so you can exercise while you work.

While Walmart does not say when the sale ends, at more than 50% off, there’s a chance it could sell out, so you may want to grab it soon.

$199.99 (was $449.99) at Walmart

Looking for new ways to style your hair? You can save $250 on this refurbished Dyson Corrale Straightener from Walmart, now priced at $199.99.

The straightener uses flexing plates, which Dyson says “enables enhanced styling with less heat,” which reduces frizz and flyaways. Suitable for all hair types, it has three heat settings: 330F, 365F and 410F.

Because this is a refurbished product, there may not be many for sale, so you’ll want to order soon.

MORE: Dyson Airwrap Complete styler easily produces all sorts of hairstyles

$149 (was $199) at Walmart

If you’ve been looking for a cordless, lightweight vacuum, you can save $50 on this Shark Stick Vacuum from Walmart, now priced at $149.

The vacuum weighs less than 2.1 pounds and charges for cordless cleaning. It also converts to a hand vac for furniture and hard-to-reach areas, or you can take it outside to clean your car.

There’s no saying when the vacuum will return to full price, so you will want to add it to your cart soon.

$199.99 (was $279.99) at Walmart

In need of a new mattress? You can save $80 on this Molblly 10-inch Queen Size Memory Foam Mattress in a Box from Walmart, now priced at $199.99.

The mattress has gel to help keep you cool at night, while the foam helps reduce noise. The mattress fits all queen-size frames and can be used on an adjustable bed. It also includes a hypoallergenic cover that is removable and washable.

Walmart does not say when the mattress may return to full price, so you’ll want to order soon.

MORE: The best mattress topper

11 things on sale this week that are worth the money by Kaitlin Gates originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.