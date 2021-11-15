Watch
KSHB anchor Gabriella Pagán keynotes Newhouse event


KSHB 41 News anchor Gabriella Pagán speaks at the Newhouse event on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 13:54:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 weekend Anchor, Gabriella Pagán, was the keynote speaker on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, for Kansas City’s Newhouse, a shelter for victims and their children escaping domestic violence.

With grace and strength, Gabriella talked about the need for victims to stop hiding their secrets and begin telling the truth to find help and healing.

KSHB anchors Caitlin Knute, Lindsay Shively, Cynthia Newsome, and reporter Megan Abundis, and producer, Whitney Waggers, attended the event to support and encourage Gabriella.

With sponsorships, a live auction and in-kind donations, Newhouse raised more than $500,000 Saturday night.

