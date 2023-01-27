12 Online Casinos in Australia for Real Money Ranked for Reputation, Variety, & Bonuses for Australian Players

The best online casinos in Australia for real money have all the games you could ever hope for and then some – yes, there’s no need to visit casinos in Melbourne or Sydney anymore.

That said, over the years we’ve seen lots of online casinos with low quality games, impotent bonuses, and even questionable licensing.

That’s why we’re only listing licensed and regulated gambling sites with the best bonuses and endless casino games lists.

Joe Fortune is the best online casino site based on this criteria, but our list of 11 runner-ups won’t disappoint.

Let’s take a deeper look!

Best Australian Real Money Online Casinos

1. Joe Fortune – Best Australian Online Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros

300+ awesome casino games

Casino bonuses up to $5,000

Accepts multiple forms of crypto

Fast, hassle-free payouts

Excellent live chat support

Cons

Customer service isn’t 24/7

Joe Fortune is the best real money online casino in Australia – they’ve dedicated their lineup exclusively to players from down under! You’ll enjoy less competition and more winning chances.

Betting Variety: 4.5/5

Joe Fortune covers all the bases for casino traditionalists with 300+ online pokies and tables. They’ve partnered with cutting-edge game companies like Realtime Gaming and Rival Gaming to promise a Vegas-esque experience (their jackpots and graphics aren’t too bad, either).

Every month, real money high rollers will battle it out for upwards of $5 million in prizes with their lineup of Hot Drop Jackpots.

In between spins, 5 live dealer games offer an “in-person” betting feel from home! Virtual sports betting options, roulette, video poker, and baccarat fill in the blanks here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

You can get your hands on up to $5,000 in bonuses for real money games at Joe Fortune – whether you use crypto or cash, it doesn’t matter much.

However, Bitcoin gamblers will need to deposit less money to achieve the same results! They’ll match your first BTC deposit by 150% up to $2,000. They’ll then add in 30 free spins on A Night With Cleo to give you even more reason to get started.

Players who come back for seconds will enjoy a 75% reload bonus up to $1,000, and their 120% third deposit match up to $2,000 knots the bow on this holiday gift.

Respectively, cash players will enjoy matches up to 100%, 65%, and 100%.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Like most real money casinos you can use a debit or credit card, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Flexepin, or NeoSurf to start playing real money games with Joe Fortune.

The minimum deposit is $20 to claim each portion of their triple-tiered welcome package.

Once you’ve played real money games, you can withdraw the same $20 minimum to your bank account or personal crypto wallet. They process and deliver all payouts within 3 days, which is fairly quick by industry standards! It’s not hard to see why they’re so popular in Australia.

Customer Support: 4.1/5

Joe Fortune’s live chat support system is undoubtedly phenomenal, but you won’t be able to reach out whenever you feel like doing so. Their agents work from 8 AM to midnight, 7 days a week. Unfortunately, we didn’t find an email hotline or dedicated phone number listed anywhere.

Still, you won’t be disappointed with their existing setup! Our team enjoyed courteous and professional replies from real people within seconds.

Claim industry-leading bonuses of up to $5,000 as a new player at Joe Fortune!

2. Ignition Casino – Best Real Money Casino in Australia for Poker

Pros

Real-time, 24/7 poker room

$1,000,000 GTD poker tournaments

$3,000 casino and poker bonus

Accepts 5 forms of cryptocurrency

Virtual sports betting

24/7 live chat and email support

Cons

No dedicated phone support

Ignition buffers their 24/7 poker room with 8 virtual sports betting options, 250+ online pokies, and 34 live games. Still, poker players on the hunt for a good time won’t find a better casino.

Betting Variety: 4.6/5

At Ignition, you can wager on anything your heart desires. From their famed lineup of “Hot Drop” Jackpots to one of the best blackjack sites to 8 virtual sports, the world is your oyster.

Football, camel racing, lottery draws, and horse racing are just a handful of their most popular categories.

Still, their 24/7 poker room is exactly what you came for. Tables are 5-10% softer on average, and you’ll compete against thousands of very average players for cash prizes in real time. While you can reserve your seat for just $5; their Monthly Milly tournament is built for high rollers.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Ignition will double your first and second cash deposits up to $1,000 each – this gives you $2,000 to spend on pokies, classic tables, and poker tournaments. Bitcoin bettors will score a 150% deposit bonus up to $1,500 with their first pair of qualifying deposits.

If you make the right decision, you can end up with $3,000 in casino and poker bonus funds.

Ignition’s 25x wagering requirements apply across the board, so we’d suggest using crypto to place your wagers. No matter, it’s one of the easiest and most generous bonuses we’ve seen.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Ignition accepts debit card deposits, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Although fiat bettors will have to part with at least $25 before claiming any bonuses at Ignition, crypto gamblers can get away with depositing $20 at the minimum.

Depending on your preferred form of currency, you can withdraw between $20 and $100,000 per transaction. Of note, Bitcoin bettors get a much better deal here. All crypto payouts are 100% fee-free, and you can expect to get paid within 24 hours.

Customer Support: 4.3/5

Ignition caters to their players with 24/7 customer support; so there’s never a bad time to get in touch. You can send their team a live chat, drop them an email, or log onto their free Player Forums to find immediate answers from real staff members.

No matter which option you choose, you’re guaranteed warm, welcoming, and quick replies from real people. Don’t look away from your screen for too long!

Play online casino games with up to $3000 in bonuses at Ignition Casino!

3. Red Dog – Best Real Money Casino in Australia for Novice Players

Pros

200+ beginner-friendly games

Five-tiered deposit bonus up to $12,250

24/7 reload bonuses

Accessible $10 deposit minimum

Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum

24/7 phone, chat and email support

Cons

$150 payout minimum

No live dealer games

If you’re looking for an entertaining and pain-free introduction to online gambling, look no further than Red Dog Casino. Their $10 deposit minimum unlocks a sky-high bonus and 200+ pokies!

Betting Variety: 4.3/5

Casual players are spoiled for choice with 200+ online pokies from Realtime Gaming, and their low betting minimums allow you to wager pocket change with every spin. At the same time, high rollers will come across a varied selection of jackpot reels with five-figure prizes.

Unfortunately, we didn’t find an insane selection of real money table games here. 12 video poker variants, bingo, keno, and 8 virtual blackjack tables are their only options for skill bettors.

While they offer a handful of live dealer games in other countries, you may find some of these online casino games are geo-restricted for Australian players.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

When you use the promo code “WAGGINGTAILS”, Red Dog will match your first five deposits by 225% up to $2,250 each. Better still, BTC and NeoSurf users will enjoy an extra 20% in bonuses! High rollers ready to go big or go home can secure $12,250 in deposit bonus funds.

You’ll have 21 days to satisfy Red Dog’s 35x playthrough for each portion of your bonus, which is much longer compared to other online casinos on this list.

When that day finally comes, don’t fret – instead, redeem Red Dog’s 24/7 Reload Bonus up to 160% with all your future deposits.

In all, there are some great Red Dog Casino bonus codes to take advantage of here.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

New sign-ups can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, NeoSurf, BPay, or a debit card to bank your funds with Red Dog Casino. If you deposit with NeoSurf, you’ll only have to fork over $10 before claiming each portion of their five-tiered welcome package!

Crypto bettors must deposit $20 and debit card users must deposit $25 to get started.

Still, Red Dog’s $150 cashout minimum doesn’t exactly match with their beginner-friendly vibe. On the bright side, if you get lucky enough to stack your bankroll high, you’ll enjoy fee-free withdrawals across the board. All payouts are processed and delivered within 2-3 days.

Customer Support: 5/5

Red Dog offers triple-tiered customer support for newbies and casual players. You can get in touch with a live agent over the phone, use their live chat feature, or send an email their way. No matter which option you pick, you’re guaranteed a quick and helpful response around the clock.

Still, real money players who require immediate support would be wise to use Red Dog’s 24/7 chat feature. Unlike many Australian casino sites, they address your questions and concerns within seconds.

Cash in up to $2250 on your first deposit with Red Dog’s leading bonus package!

4. Aussie Play – Best Real Money Casino in Australia for Online Pokies Bonuses

Pros

320% online pokies bonus

200+ varied casino titles

Strong selection of live games

Low, $20 deposit minimum

Phone, email and chat support

Cons

$150 withdrawal requirement

Biggest bonus is only for crypto players

Aussie Play is one of the better new online casinos going, highlighted by their mind-boggling crypto bonus designed for high rollers - but anybody can get a piece of the action with just $20 in BTC or ETH.

Betting Variety: 4.4/5

Aussie Play and Red Dog share the same library of 200+ awesome pokies from Realtime Gaming. Enjoy time-tested classics, five-figure jackpots, and exclusive reels under one roof.

Then, check out their selection of 11+ live dealer games – you’ll play blackjack, baccarat, and roulette as a professional directs the action on camera.

15 video poker options, a pair of real money bingo games, and a singular keno variant give you plenty of “breathing room” in between spins.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

New players can use the promo code “AUSSIECOINS” with their first crypto deposit at Aussie Play. With it you’ll score a 320% pokies bonus worth up to $3,200, which effectively triples your bankroll to start.

We haven’t come across another Aussie casino that holds a candle to this exclusive promotion.

Cash players will receive deposit bonuses worth up to 250%; and a maximum of 75 free spins remain available from their laundry list of promos. Once redeemed, you’ll have 21 days to satisfy Aussie Play’s 35x wagering requirements and rake in the dough.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

You can use all major debit cards, Ethereum, Bitcoin, NeoSurf, and PayID to deposit funds with Aussie Play. Their high-percentage pokies match comes with a $20 minimum for BTC and ETH users, but fiat gamblers will have to part with $30 or more.

One thing we didn’t like was that their $150 withdrawal requirement is a tad lofty in comparison to other Aussie casino sites.

Still, their fee-free payouts soften the blow. Expect to see your winnings delivered in 2-3 days, though with cryptocurrencies this is even faster.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Aussie Play follows in Red Dog’s footsteps with excellent customer support options. They cater towards old-school players with a dedicated phone line, but younger bettors should feel free to use their live chat or email contact options instead. Regardless, their team is available 24/7.

Still, Aussie Play’s live chat feature guarantees an immediate reply from a real person. Why wait 5-10 minutes to speak with someone on the phone if you don’t have to?

Get 320% up to $3,200 in pokies bonuses if you create an account with Aussie Play!

5. Ricky Casino – Best Game Variety of any Real Money Online Casino in Australia

Pros

3,000+ pokies and table games

Up to $7,500 in bonuses

550 free spins for new players

$20 minimum deposit

24/7 chat and email support

Cons

High rollover requirements

No phone support available

Ricky Casino dominates the Australian market with an endless selection of casino games. They’re continuously adding more titles to their library, so the action never gets stale!

Betting Variety: 4.9/5

With 3,000+ casino games (and counting) at your disposal, “paralysis by analysis” is a very real concern at Ricky Casino. We’d suggest working your way through 2,000+ online pokies and jackpots before migrating towards 20+ live dealer games of blackjack, baccarat and roulette.

Dozens of cutting-edge game providers have put their best foot forward here – stunning graphics and realistic animations could make you feel like you’re inside Caesars Palace.

No matter what real money casino games you’re looking for, you’ll find them here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

You’ll score up to $7,500 in bonuses over your first 10 deposits at Ricky Casino, and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 make this deal taste even sweeter. You’ll score a 100% initial match up to $500 followed by 5 identical 50% deposit bonuses up to $1,000 each.

Finally, Ricky Casino will match your last four deposits with a 50% bonus up to $500.

You’ll score 100 free spins with your first deposit and 50 free spins with every subsequent transaction. Unfortunately, their 50x playthrough requirements may prove challenging.

Payment Methods: 4.2/5

Ricky Casino accepts debit card deposits, Bitcoin, NeoSurf, and Tether. If you’re interested in claiming their full bonus, you’ll have to deposit $20 or more at every turn. On the bright side, you can also withdraw just $20 per transaction – say goodbye to prohibitive payout minimums!

Crypto withdrawals are fee-free, and they’re sent to your personal wallet in just a few hours. Of note, cash payouts take around 3 days to reach your bank balance.

Customer Support: 4/5

Ricky Casino offers fantastic customer service through live chat and email – you can get in touch with a live agent around the clock. Still, we didn’t find a phone number listed anywhere on their casino site. If you’re looking for the quickest assistance, live chat is the way to go.

Our team got a reply from a professional agent within seconds of stating our name.

Enjoy endless game variety with up to $7,500 in bonuses at Ricky Casino!

Here’s How We Picked the Best Real Money Casinos in Australia

Online Casino Games

We prioritized the best real money casinos with the most varied selection of awesome games. No matter what you’re here to play, you’ll find a home with one of our top picks! From online pokies to jackpot-tier blackjack tables and video poker games, we’ve got you covered.

Deposit Bonuses

Our team gave a higher ranking to Australian online casino sites with the most generous welcome bonuses. New sign-ups will take advantage of free spins, free cash, and free bets that can pay real money. We also paid special attention to sites with the lowest wagering requirements.

Secure Banking Options

We prioritized real money online casinos that offer fast payouts across the board. Our team also gave bonus points to online gambling sites that accept numerous e-wallets and cryptocurrencies alongside traditional fiat payment options. You’ll find it easy to get started with our top picks!

Customer Support Availability

Many real money casino sites don’t treat online casino players with the respect they deserve. Our team prioritized online gambling sites that offer comprehensive assistance around the clock. We also paid special attention to sites with 24/7 live chat availability and a dedicated phone line.

Why is Joe Fortune the Best Real Money Casino Site in Australia?

We’ve reviewed dozens of online casino sites over the years, but Joe Fortune stood out from the pack. Here’s why Joe Fortune is the best online casino for Aussie players:

Long-Standing Reputation: Joe Fortune launched in 2014, making them a staple throughout the industry. Over the past 9 years, they’ve earned the respect and loyalty of players across the country. Thousands of bettors occupy their casino site now, and more get started every day!

Generous Casino Bonuses: Joe Fortune’s $5,000 welcome package towers head-and-shoulders above most existing promotions. Although cash gamblers aren’t left out of the picture, crypto bettors will enjoy even higher-percentage matches with their first three deposits!

High-Quality Gaming Selection: Joe Fortune prioritizes quality over quantity with 300+ online casino games and counting. They’ve partnered with 4 cutting-edge software companies to promise new sign-ups the experience of a lifetime – of course, you can also win real money for your efforts.

Why Should I Use Real Money Online Casinos in Australia?

If you’re perfectly satisfied with brick-and-mortar casinos, you might be wondering how the best online casinos for real money fit into your schedule.

Below, we’ve outlined a few compelling reasons to give our real money Aussie casinos a fair chance.

24/7 Accessibility: Eventually, most casinos will make you go home. Online gambling sites travel with you on-the-go, so the fun doesn’t ever have to stop. So long as you have a working internet connection, you’ll have 24/7 access to your favorite casino games with just a few clicks.

Real Money Bonuses: Before you play online pokies and other casino games, you’ll enjoy a matched deposit bonus with our top picks. Free cash, free spins, and free bets lie on the horizon! You can use your extra funding to stake real money wagers on your favorite titles.

More of Your Favorites: Generally, brick-and-mortar casinos are limited in the number and variety of games they can offer. Each instant-play casino for real money offers more of your favorite titles, and our top picks spoil Aussie players for choice.

Top Australian Online Casinos & Gambling Sites FAQ

Are Real Money Casino Games Rigged?

So long as you’re betting with a licensed real money casino; the games you play aren’t rigged to fail. To the contrary, each pokie and table is independently audited by external gaming authorities using a random number generator (RNG). This proves a fair and impartial outcome.

You can rest assured that we only review licensed and regulated real money casinos. If you choose to deviate from our list, be absolutely sure that your site holds a valid operating license.

What Casino Games Can I Play for Real Money in Australia?

At real money casinos you can play online pokies, video poker, live poker, blackjack, baccarat, roulette, jackpot games, and never-before-seen specialties to win real money online!

Sites like Bitstarz and Joe Fortune are primarily known for their online pokies, and sites like 7Bit Casino offer progressive jackpot pokies for high rollers. At the same time, Ignition and Casino Nic cater towards skill gamers. Finally, Ricky Casino has the largest game selection available.

What Is the Most Trusted Australian Online Casino that Pays Out Real Money?

Joe Fortune is the most trusted Australian casino site. Having launched in 2014, they’ve earned a strikingly positive reputation for their awesome games and fast payouts! In addition, Joe Fortune is licensed and regulated by the Curaçao Gaming Control Board for your protection.

When you sign up with the best Aussie casino, you’ll take advantage of their leading promotion. Crypto and cash gamblers can score up to $5,000 in bonuses with their first three real money deposits.

Which Real Money Casino in Australia Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

All the real money casinos listed here offer great bonuses, but Aussie Play’s mind-boggling 320% cash match holds the crown. Use the promo code “AUSSIECOINS” with your first-ever deposit of $20 or more! For your trouble, Aussie Play will triple your bankroll up to $3,200 off the bat.

Even if you deposit the minimum of $20, you won’t start playing 200+ online pokies with less than $60 in your account. It’s rare to find such generous real money bonuses, but we’ve got a keeper here.

How Should I Pick the Best Australian Real Money Online Casino for Me?

Before choosing real money casinos, make a list of your “must-have” features and determine what you’re willing to compromise ahead of time. Even though you won’t find the “perfect” real money online casino anywhere, Joe Fortune covers all the bases for most players.

At the same time, different real money gambling sites are designed for different audiences. As an example, if you’re hunting for the best real money bonus, we’d suggest Aussie Play’s deposit package!

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Casino Sites in Australia

Joe Fortune: Joe Fortune is the best online casino in Australia – they earned our top spot with 300+ exclusive games, phenomenal customer support, and their $5,000 welcome package. Use crypto or fiat and make three deposits of $20 or more to unlock Joe Fortune’s full promotion!

Ignition: Ignition’s 24/7 poker room aided their growth to mainstream popularity. Start as the small blind for just $5 or compete for seven-figure prizes in their monthly tournaments! Either way, don’t forget about Ignition’s $3,000 casino and poker bonus package.

Red Dog: Red Dog is the best introductory gambling site for casual players in Australia. They make their case with 200+ beginner-friendly games, a low $10 deposit minimum, and a wildly accessible 225% welcome package. Score up to $12,250 in bonuses with your first 5 deposits!

Aussie Play: Aussie Play is home to 200+ awesome pokies and jackpot games, but their welcome bonus is the primary attraction for new sign-ups. Use the code “AUSSIECOINS” to receive a 320% cash match with your first-ever deposit!

Ricky Casino: Ricky Casino tips the scales with 3,000+ casino games and counting. If you’re on the hunt for truly endless variety, look no further! Better yet, they’ll give you a maximum of $7,500 in bonuses and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5 with your first 10 deposits.

How to Sign Up With the Best Australian Real Money Casinos

If you’re new to real money gambling online, you might not know how to get started with our top picks.

Using Joe Fortune as an example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for new sign-ups that is applicable to pretty much all real money casinos.

Create A New Casino Account Use our link to access Joe Fortune

Click the yellow “Play Now” button

Enter any required information

Type in your cell phone number

Click “Register” to proceed Verify Your Phone Number With Joe Fortune Check your SMS text messages

Look for a verification code from Joe Fortune

Enter your code in the appropriate field

Verify your mobile phone number to continue Deposit Funds & Claim Your Welcome Bonus! Navigate to Joe Fortune’s “cashier” section

Choose your preferred payment method

Opt in to receive your bonus money

Fund your account with $20 or more

You’re ready to play real money pokies and play casino games at Joe Fortune!'

Ready to Play Real Money Casino Games at Australian Online Casinos?

If you’re ready to gamble online, you might as well get some bang for your buck.

Our top real money casinos shower Australian players with best-in-class bonuses, host an endless variety of casino games, and offer 24/7 customer support.

In a nutshell, we’d highly recommend Joe Fortune to any players on the fence.

Still, if one of our honorable mentions grabs your attention, we’d encourage you to follow your heart! Most importantly, be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly.

Claim your first deposit bonus of up to $5,000 at Joe Fortune now!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.