6 Best Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval $5000

Some expenses just cannot be postponed. Whether it’s utility bills piling up, or something unexpected like car repairs, something you just cannot wait to save money for your next paycheck to come in.

The financial market promotes a special solution for these cases: personal loans. But if you’re also dealing with bad credit, you know very well this might not always be a good solution for you, since you likely will not pass approval.

So, what can you do?

Well, unfortunately, nobody can guarantee you will be approved for a personal loan if you have bad credit. But you can start the process by finding a reputable provider who will not disqualify you because of bad credit and give you a real shot at approval.

Below, you can find six of the top providers for bad credit personal loans guaranteed approval of $5000, as well as many helpful tips on how to improve your application and get approved for a personal loan.

Top Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval $5000

#1. MoneyMutual - Overall Best Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval

MoneyMutual.com scorecard



Application approval speed: 9/10

Loan amount: 8/10

Financial products: 10/10

Customer care: 10/10

Approval rate: 8/10

opens this review as one of the industry's top providers of bad credit loans. It's a platform that helps people from all over the country find the financial product or services that best suit their needs and individual circumstances.

Very broadly, the platform acts as a connector between people looking for money and lenders who can help. MoneyMutual is not involved in negotiations or anything of the sort, so you won’t be bombarded with bad recommendations that help them more than they help you.

The website and entire business model exist for the explicit purpose of helping people with bad credit and unforeseen financial expenses get the help they need to make it through difficult times. As a result, you can use MoneuMutual.com to find a personal loan even if you have bad credit.

Highlights



They connect you with lenders that offer a wide variety of loans, such as payday loans, bad credit loans, and personal loans

You can apply for a loan directly through MoneyMutuals.com at no cost

They offer a lot of resources to help customers navigate the loans market, such as a dedicated page for people with bad credit to find a suitable lender

Fees



MoneyMutual is a free platform for borrowers (the company makes its money from the lenders, not the borrowers)

Each lender is free to establish their fees, but you will be notified of them once approved

Eligibility criteria



At least 18 years old

Employed and earning $800 minimum per month

US resident

Active checking account

Other criteria may be established by lenders

#2. Bad Credit Loans - Top Loan Lenders Offering Guaranteed Loans For Bad Credit

Bad Credit Loans scorecard



Application approval speed: 8/10

Loan amount: 9/10

Financial products: 8/10

Customer care: 9/10

Approval rate: 8/10

is a free marketplace that allows people from all walks of life to connect with the right lender, no matter if they have bad credit or are dealing with other issues that make it difficult to secure financing.

The platform has been operating since 1998 and has consistently delivered incredible services for a lot of people. You can access payday loans, business loans, personal loans, and more.

The loan limits are usually between $500 and $10,000. Bad Credit Loans also provide a lot of free resources for customers that can help them learn how to stay away from scams, keep on top of their loan payback, and even find the right lender despite the bad credit.

Highlights



Bad Credit Loan APRs can vary from lender to lender, but it generally sits between 5.99% and 35.99%

Borrowers can easily apply for a loan through the platform and wait for the lenders to get in touch, which usually takes around 10 minutes. If approved, the money is transferred into your account in 24 hours.

Their homepage features a useful tool that may help you quickly find the right lender and type of loan that suits you best.

Fees



Using Bad Credit Loans is completely free

The platform generally makes its money from the lenders

However, they may show personalized financial ads to users to increase their income. All the information is publicly disclosed on the "Ads Disclaimer" page

Eligibility



Be at least 18 years old

Have regular income (including disability benefits or Social Security)

A checking account in your name

Provide proof of citizenship or legal residency in the US

#3. Money-Wise - Borrow $5,000 Online From Bad Credit Loan Lenders

Money-Wise scorecard



Application approval speed: 8/10

Loan amount: 8/10

Financial products: 9/10

Customer care: 8/10

Approval rate: 8/10

is a leading lender marketplace that specializes in connecting borrowers with reputable lenders that offer very friendly terms. They are extremely popular among individuals who are struggling with bad credit and cannot be approved by most lenders.

The platform offers a maximum loan limit of $5000 and created a very straightforward application process. Borrowers can find out if their application has been approved in a matter of minutes and expect a phone call from their lender to move to the next steps.

Highlights



The platform facilitates 24-hour funding. Applications take only a few minutes, after which the lender gets in touch with you. If accepted, the money is transferred into your account within 24 hours.

Money-Wise has selected their lenders to include those catering to individuals with bad credit, so many of their lenders have very friendly terms. Moreover, some can also help clients improve their credit scores.

While the platform offers lots of payday loan options, it can also help you acquire other times of loans, including no-credit-check loans and installment loans.

Fees



Borrowers can use Money-Wise for free

Eligibility



Be at least 18 years of age

Have an active bank account

Have a credit union or prepaid card account

Show proof of steady income (job or other sources)

#4. RadCred - Best For Easy Online Loans For Bad Credit No Credit Check

RadCred scorecard



Application approval speed: 9/10

Loan amount: 8/10

Financial products: 8/10

Customer care: 8/10

Approval rate: 9.5/10

helps people find suitable and

no matter their credit score. They specifically include lenders that offer bad credit loans with instant approval, so most of their user base are people who struggle to apply for a loan elsewhere.

But the platform collaborated with a variety of lenders who provide many other types of financial support, such as payday loans, student loans, and more.

The fact that they specifically mention that they accept applicants with any type of credit is extremely encouraging.

Highlights



RadCred invested in a highly secured and safe platform that protects your data

Applying for a loan through the site is completely free

Can offer a wide variety of loan types, which increases your chances of finding a suitable financing opportunity for your specific needs

They have no-credit-check loans available and bad credit loans with $5000 guaranteed approval

Have a 99% loan approval

Fees



RadCred is free to use

Each lender will decide their fees and costs

Eligibility



At least 21 years old

Must show proof of income and have worked in the current position for at least 1 year

Other criteria may apply depending on the lender

#5. CashUSA - Popular Loan Company Offering Fast Cash Loans

CashUSA scorecard



Application approval speed: 8/10

Loan amount: 9/10

Financial products: 8/10

Customer care: 8/10

Approval rate: 8.5/10

is a reputable company that offers access to lenders who can provide loans ranging between $500 and $10,000.

Therefore, it’s the perfect choice for people with bad credit who need to cover a large bill quickly, as well as those who need a bit more financial support.

The platform collaborates with many amazing lenders with rates between 5.99% and 35.99% and loan durations between 90 days to 72 months.

While lenders can have different fees and conditions for their loans, CashUSA has such a large network of lenders that most people will likely find exactly what they need.

Highlights



CashUSA has a very simple application process that only takes a few minutes to complete

If a person does not qualify for a loan, they can receive another type of offer that could still help them access financing, such as credit repair services or debt relief

Money is usually transferred in one business day if the loan is approved

Fees



Cash Loan service is free

They may use your information to provide you with ads for other financial services, such as through email newsletters

Eligibility



18 years old

Active bank account

Minimum 90 days of employment

Minimum monthly income of $1000

US citizenship

#6. PersonalLoans - Best Loan Company For Bad Credit Personal Loans $5,000

PersonalLoans.com scorecard



Application approval speed: 8/10

Loan amount: 8/10

Financial products: 8.5/10

Customer care: 8/10

Approval rate: 8/10

can allow people to apply for loans between $1000 and $35,000, so it's a great option for people looking to borrow a larger amount of money.

They can put you in contact with a lot of great lenders that offer anything from cash advances to peer-to-peer loans, payday loans, and more. Moreover, they select their lenders to include friendly terms, which allows individuals with poor credit histories to get funded.

Highlights



People may borrow up to $35,000

APR rate sites between 5.99% and 35.99%, depending on the lender

The minimum repayment period is three months, and no more than 72 months

Offers highly competitive rates thanks to its large lender network

Fees



PersonalLoans.com is a completely free service

Eligibility



18 years or older

Valid ID

Proof of stable income

Valid checking account in your name

How We Discovered The Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval $5000 Providers

Our team looked for trustworthy companies that could provide a lot of loan types for people who struggle with bad credit.

To ensure our review remained fair and balanced, we followed a strict list of requirements:

Company reputation

We first made sure all our recommendations featured legitimate companies that operate above the law. We conducted a deep search on third-party sources such as new articles to find whether these companies had any issues in their past you should know about.

We’re delighted that all six companies in our review passed this test with flying colors.

Proven track record for bad credit personal loans

Since these marketplaces don’t offer the loans themselves, we needed to make sure the lenders in their network genuinely approved loans with bad credit.

We assessed some of the companies’ top lenders and looked through many user reviews to determine if this claim was true or not.

Loan variety

Through loan variety, your chances of being approved are much higher since you can find a loan that best suits your needs and individual circumstances.

All the financial marketplaces in our review include lenders that offer a wide variety of loans, from payday loans to peer-to-peer loans and more.

Customer reviews

We looked through user reviews to further determine if the services provided by these companies are real and dependable.

In many cases, we were surprised to find out that some financial marketplaces greatly overstate how inclusive their services are. Those were immediately discounted from our review.

By the end, we were left with six amazing bad credit personal loans with guaranteed approval of $5000.

Types of Loans You Can Get with Bad Credit

If you have bad credit, you're not limited to classic unsecured loans. You have many other options:



Secured loans

You can offer an asset as collateral, such as a car. The collateral needs to be valuable but this way you may get a higher amount of money.

Joint loans

You may get your spouse or a loved one to file a joint personal loan, and this way overcome the fact that you have bad credit.

Payday loans

While these types of loans are associated with higher fees, they often don't require a high credit score and may be a good solution when you're dealing with unexpected expenses.

Cash advance

These are small, short-term loans from a credit card company that allows you to withdraw cash.

Student loans

Many types of loans can help people enrolled in school pay for various expenses, even if they have bad credit.



What to Consider When Looking for A Bad Credit Personal Loan Guaranteed Approval $5000Loan amount

One of the first things to consider is how much money you need to borrow. Many lender marketplaces impose limits on how much you can get from a lender. Some even go beyond the common $5000, but you will need to check before you start applying.

Approval time

If you need the money right away, then you’ll most likely want a loan with fast or instant approval with the help of no credit check loans guaranteed approval. The companies we’ve reviewed offer fast approvals, usually done within minutes after sending your application.

However, approval times can vary from lender to lender.

Lender reputation

Not all lenders are trustworthy or offer friendly loan conditions. You can use these marketplaces to discover a wide variety of providers, but don’t assume they all offer the same service.

It’s very important to review the lender’s reputation as well as requirements before you submit your application to avoid signing up for a very bad deal.

Eligibility

Lenders are free to establish their eligibility criteria. When you look at the marketplaces we've reviewed, you'll see they mention some criteria for eligibility, such as the minimum age or even monthly income.

Note that these requirements are general statements. Once you start using these tools to shop for lenders, you will likely notice that lenders have differing requirements. Review them before submitting your application to make sure you qualify.

Fees and rates

None of the services in our review charge borrowers a penny. However, each lender is free to establish their fees and rates.

Legally, they have to disclose them to you, so that you have all the information you need to make an informed decision. If they don’t, it’s likely the lender isn’t trustworthy.

How to Apply for A Bad Credit Personal Loan Guaranteed Approval $5000 Online

Applying for a loan online is easier than you think:

Step1: Join a marketplace and fill out the application

First, choose one of the financial marketplaces we’ve reviewed and fill out your application. You may need to confirm your email address, so look for a confirmation email in your inbox and click on the link.

Step2: Review your offers

The marketplace will try to match you with a lender who may be able to help you. You will have to review their offers as well as the lender's to see if you agree with their terms.

Step3: Accept the offer and provide additional details

If you find a lender and offer something you like, you can accept it by clicking on a link or button. Usually, marketplaces won’t share all your information with the lenders, and you may need to submit additional information after you accept the offer.

In some cases, the lender may contact you directly via email or phone to present their offer and help you understand your terms.

Step4: Wait for the money

After you complete step 3, all you need to do is wait for the funds to reach your account, which will usually take 1 business day.

FAQs About Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval

Q1. What Type of Loan Is Best For Bad Credit?

In most cases, payday loans are the simplest financial aid to access when you're dealing with bad credit. However, note that "bad credit" is a rather broad term, and you might actually be eligible for other types of loans as well.

Q2. How Much Money Can You Borrow With Bad Credit?

Lenders can have different rules regarding how much they allow a person with bad credit to borrow. The amount can range anywhere between $500 to $50,000.

Note that your ability to pay back a loan can also factor in when it comes to the approved loan amount, not just your credit score.

Q3. Can You Get A Personal Loan With No Credit Check?

Most lenders will check your credit before approving your loan. However, some types of loans do not require a credit score check, though they will have other terms that help protect their company.

For example, a lot of collateral loans may approve your requested amount without needing to check your credit.

However, they will require you to put up a valuable asset as collateral. If you cannot repay the loan, they have the right to claim your asset.

Q4. What Are The Risks Of A Bad Credit Loan?

In most cases, people with bad credit who are accepted for a loan will need to pay higher interest rates than those with good credit. This is because, in the eyes of a lender, you are at higher risk of failing to pay back the loan.

Q5. Will A Bad Credit Loan Affect My Credit Even More?

Taking out a loan does not affect your credit - your failure to pay it back does. As long as you make your monthly payments, your credit will not be affected.

Wrapping Up: Where Can I Borrow $5000 With Bad Credit?

If you have bad credit instant approval, we encourage you to check out the market’s top marketplaces and get in touch with a reputable lender who can help you.

There are many providers out there who offer great terms to people in a bad situation, and these websites get you one step closer to them.

