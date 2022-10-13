7Bit Casino Review for 2022: An Honest Review of 7Bit Bitcoin Online Casino (Pros, Cons, Games & More)

We put our expert gamblers on the quest to give 7Bit a thorough look and see how it compares to what many top online casinos have in store. We'll kick this 7Bit Casino review off with a summary of highlights and then go in-depth.

This is everything we found in short:

7Bit Casino Pros:

177% welcome deposit bonus

No deposit bonus of 50 free spins

Over 1,200 casino games, including jackpot slots

Excellent selection of table games

Supports instant banking

7Bit Casino Cons:

No dedicated 7Bit app

Customer support is not available over the phone

Best 7Bit Casino Bonuses to Use:

7Bit Casino No-Deposit Bonus 50 Free Spins : Use the bonus code "AceBonus," and you will receive 50 free spins on the Scroll Of Adventure slot game. And on the next deposit, you are still eligible for up to $5,000 in bonus funds and 100 more free spins.

: Use the bonus code "AceBonus," and you will receive 50 free spins on the Scroll Of Adventure slot game. And on the next deposit, you are still eligible for up to $5,000 in bonus funds and 100 more free spins. 177% match bonus + 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe : Use the promo code "SpinBonus" and enjoy a 177% match deposit bonus and 77 bonus spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

: Use the promo code "SpinBonus" and enjoy a 177% match deposit bonus and 77 bonus spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe. 50 Free Spins on Aloha King Elvis: Deposit $1 or more and use the promo code "1BIT" to claim 50 free spins on the Aloha King Elvis slot game.

With that out of the way, let’s dive deep and discover everything you need to know about 7Bit Casino.

>>Click here to visit the 7Bit Casino website now.

The Best Stand-Out Features of 7Bit Online Casino

We have already discussed one of the biggest advantages of 7Bit - its bonuses. But there’s much more that we found. These are all the things that make 7Bit a great option for real money gambling:

Exclusive Free Spin Bonuses : You can start playing with some extra funds and zero risk by redeeming our special 7Bit no-deposit promo code. Use the 7Bit bonus code AceBonus when signing up, and you'll get 50 free spins to use on Scroll Of Adventure.

: You can start playing with some extra funds and zero risk by redeeming our special 7Bit no-deposit promo code. Use the 7Bit bonus code AceBonus when signing up, and you'll get 50 free spins to use on Scroll Of Adventure. A Massive Welcome Bonus : If you're looking for a generous welcome bonus, you'll find it here. New players at 7Bit can take advantage of a 177% deposit match plus 77 free spins by using the promo code SpinBonus.

: If you're looking for a generous welcome bonus, you'll find it here. New players at 7Bit can take advantage of a 177% deposit match plus 77 free spins by using the promo code SpinBonus. Game Library : 7Bit Casino offers a massive selection of 1,200 games from over two dozen software providers. This includes all the big names like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Betsoft, as well as some lesser-known providers like Relax Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Red Rake Gaming, and others.

: 7Bit Casino offers a massive selection of 1,200 games from over two dozen software providers. This includes all the big names like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Betsoft, as well as some lesser-known providers like Relax Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Red Rake Gaming, and others. Variety of Banking Options : One of the main reasons why players come to 7Bit is for the excellent crypto banking options. The casino supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether (USDT), as well as a few other popular altcoins. Banking here is free and instant, which is a massive advantage.

: One of the main reasons why players come to 7Bit is for the excellent crypto banking options. The casino supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Tether (USDT), as well as a few other popular altcoins. Banking here is free and instant, which is a massive advantage. Amazing Mobile Compatibility: Mobile gambling is becoming increasingly popular daily. 7Bit manages to offer users superb mobile compatibility, even without a dedicated mobile app.

Is 7Bit Casino Legit?

We can confidently say that 7Bit is a legit and safe casino to play at. The casino has been around since 2014 and has built up a solid reputation over the years.

7Bit is licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, one of the most respected gambling authorities in the gambling world. The site uses SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.

We were very glad to find out that 7Bit also promotes fair play by hosting provably fair games and utilizing the Random Number Generator technology to ensure all game outcomes reflect the randomness of retail casinos. The RNGs are regulated for fairness by the officials.

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat or email. The support team is friendly and helpful. We didn't encounter any problems during our time at 7Bit Casino, but it's good to know that help is always available if you need it.

How to Sign Up and Claim the 7Bit Bonuses?

All it takes to join the 7Bit Casino, the mobile version or the desktop one, is a few minutes. We'll take you through the process step-by-step.

Step 1: Create a 7Bit Casino Account

Visit the 7Bit casino website and click the green Sign-Up button in the upper right corner.

Enter a valid email and create a strong password. Select the cryptocurrency of your choice, and tick the button that you agree to the T&Cs.

Then, click on "I have a bonus code" and enter the promo code of your choice.

Click Sign Up.

Step 2: Fund Your Account & Enjoy Deposit Bonuses

Copy the casino's crypto wallet address and use it to fund your account from your crypto wallet.

Make sure to meet the min deposit requirement of 0.0005 BTC.

Claim your welcome bonus and enjoy playing your favorite games.

How Does 7Bit Casino Treat Its Players?

As we have already mentioned, 7Bit Casino has excellent customer service. The support team is available 24/7 via live chat or email. They are very friendly and helpful, and we received a reply via live chat within 2 minutes.

Being a crypto-exclusive casino, 7Bit is 100% anonymous-friendly, meaning that you are not required to follow any KYC requirements. 7Bit has also adopted responsible gambling support. There is a self-exclusion policy in place, and players can set deposit limits to control their spending.

In-Depth 7Bit Casino Review: Why Should You Play Casino Games Here?

To give you a better idea about 7Bit and everything it has to offer, we have reviewed it against very strict criteria. This in-depth overview looks at everything that can make or break your gaming experience.

Let’s find out more.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

7Bit casino has a large number of high-quality games from some of the best providers in the industry. You will find over 1,200 different casino games here, including slots, table games, jackpot slot machines, and live dealer games.

The majority of the games are slots, but there is still a good selection of table games. We also like the fact that new games are added on a regular basis to keep things fresh.

You can filter the games by providers or use the search function to find your favorite game. Some of our favorites include Double Double Bonus Poker, Double Jackpot, Bonus Deluxe, Blackjack Surrender, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, and more.

All the games you can find here are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring high quality and diversity.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.9/5

When reviewing 7Bit Casino, we were very glad to find out that there are several exciting bonuses waiting to be claimed here. Among the many amazing promotions, we found these three promo codes to stand out the most:

AceBonus : using this bonus code will give you 50 free spins on Scroll Of Adventure.

: using this bonus code will give you 50 free spins on Scroll Of Adventure. SpinBonus : make a minimum deposit of at least $20, and the 177% welcome deposit with 77 free spins is yours to enjoy.

: make a minimum deposit of at least $20, and the 177% welcome deposit with 77 free spins is yours to enjoy. 1BIT: this promo code grants you 50 spins on Aloha King Elvis just by depositing $1 or more.

Payment Options & Payout Speed: 4.8/5

If you are a fan of crypto gambling, you will love 7Bit. It is a crypto-only online casino, thanks to which all the transactions are lightning-fast and come with low fees. You can opt for the following digital coins here:

BTC

LTC

XRP

BCH

DOG

ETH

USDT

TRX

Mobile Friendliness & Customer Service: 4.7/5

7Bit does not offer a dedicated app but is fully optimized for all iOS, Windows, and Apple mobile devices. The website loads fast on mobile, and all the games are available. You can also access all the bonus offers and promotions, as well as make deposits and withdrawals.

If you need help, customer support is available 24/7 via live chat and email. The agents were friendly and helpful, and we had no issues getting our questions answered. Also, the FAQ library is comprehensive and easy to search through. It's packed with questions that casino players actually ask, so don't hesitate to check it out.

Final 7Bit Casino Review Score: 4.8/5

Overall, 7Bit has scored the final rating of 4.8 out of 5.0.

We’re impressed with the casino’s game selection, mobile-friendliness, customer support, bonus offers, and its desire to keep things crypto-oriented.

Other highlights include their large welcome bonus, reload bonuses, cash-back offers, and more. If you're interested in giving 7Bit casino a go, don't miss the exclusive bonus codes we found for you.

Sign up now at 7Bit Casino and score the generous welcome bonus.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at 7Bit?

7Bit casino accepts players from all the different parts of the world. However, there are some restricted locations that you should check out before signing up.

Before you sign up, you should also know that it is a crypto-exclusive casino, which means that fiat banking is not supported. The casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies, though, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more.

You need to be at least 18 years old to play at 7Bit Casino. Also, we found that even if you are not a resident of a restricted country, there may still be some limitations in place. For example, live games are geo-restricted, including the site's top-notch live blackjack.

While it’s true that 7Bit has some very generous bonuses, you should note that not all games contribute towards fulfilling the wagering requirement. This is how different games contribute:

Video slots - 100%

Other games - 5%

Live games - 0%

Also, you can't use any of the free spins and bonus cash on progressive jackpot slots. 7Bit Casino also features a detailed list of games that are not eligible for the welcome promo, and we recommend checking it out before diving into the full game library.

Related Post:Best Bitcoin Casinos

All 7Bit Casino Bonuses Available Right Now

7Bit Casino has some of the most exciting bonuses available for its users. Here are the best ones we found for you:

Using the promo code "AceBonus" will grant you 50 free spins on the Scroll Of Adventure game. On the following deposit, you can still claim up to $5,000 in bonus funds and 100 free spins.

No-deposit bonuses appeal to casino players the most, and 7Bit delivers the goods.

The promotional code "SpinBonus" will grant you a 177% match bonus plus 77 bonus spins on the slot game Platinum Lightning Deluxe. The minimum deposit requirement is $20.

Use the code "1BIT," and you will receive 50 free spins for depositing just $1. The spins apply to the Aloha King Elvis game.

The 7Bit welcome package will boost your casino account by up to 5 BTC with 100 free spins on the side. Here's how it works:

1st deposit: 100% match bonus up to 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins

2nd deposit: 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC

3rd deposit: 50% match bonus up to 1.25 BTC

4th deposit: 100% match bonus up to 1 BTC

To claim this welcome bonus, you'll need to meet the minimum deposit requirement of 0.001 BTC on your first deposit and wager the bonus amount 40x.

Monday Reload Bonus: Every Monday, you can claim a 25% reload bonus by depositing $20 or more to receive up to $50. The promotion comes with a 40x rollover requirement.

Wednesday Free Spins: Every Wednesday, you can use the promo code "WEDNESDAY" (shocking, we know) and score 40 to 100 bonus spins right away. To receive 40 spins, you need to meet the minimum deposit requirement of 0.001 BTC, while 100 free spins are added to your account for depositing 0.003 BTC or more.

Daily & Weekend Cashback: Every day, you are eligible for a 5%, 10%, or 15% cashback bonus for the losses from the day before. Daily cashback rollover requirements are 15x. The weekend cashback picks it up to 20% with 28x to 50x wagering requirements based on your VIP level.

Related Reviews:

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like 7Bit

7Bit is a good online casino, but we know that it might not be the best option for everyone. So, we've put together a list of the top three recommended online casinos for you to check out.

BC Game

Plenty of games to choose from

Supports crypto banking

Generous deposit bonuses

Fun design

BC Game is another top-notch crypto casino with a massive library. If you want more crypto banking options, BC has it all. You can deposit and withdraw using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tether, BCH, and other altcoins.

This casino features provably fair games, which means that you can verify the fairness of each game yourself. BC Game also has a fantastic design with a fun green and black color scheme. The design is fun and vivid, making for an enjoyable experience. The casino also offers plenty of bonuses for new and existing players.

Click here to explore the latest BC Game Casino promotions available today.

Bitstarz

5 BTC welcome package

200 free spins

4,000+ casino games

Payouts take under 10 minutes

Bitstarz is known as one of the trailblazers of crypto gambling, offering a top-tier online gambling experience and generous casino bonuses. Some call it the best Bitcoin casino ever!

This place is home to over 4,000 games, including provably fair titles and exclusive slot games like Master Of Starz. The platform is loaded with jackpot games and fully supports crypto. For US players, Bitstarz is exclusively a crypto platform.

Once you sign up, you can score a welcome bonus package that is among the best in business, offering a string of deposit bonuses totaling up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.

The wagering requirements are 40x, which is the industry standard. Payout times, however, are way better than standard. In most cases, withdrawals are processed within 10 minutes - sometimes in as little as 5 minutes!

Check out Bitstarz and its latest casino promotions.

Punt

6 BTC welcome bonus + $25 free chip

3 crypto payment options

Near-instant payouts

If you’re a high roller, Punt offers one of the biggest sign-up casino bonuses in the industry. The site is crypto-oriented and accepts 3 crypto payment options - Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Here, payouts are among the fastest in business and sometimes only require minutes to process. The first deposit you make on the site is matched at a 125% rate up to 3 BTC and comes with an attached $25 free chip. This amazing bonus package goes up to 6 BTC.

Follow this link to discover more about the latest Punt Casino bonuses & promotions.

Other 7Bit Casino Reviews

Whenever we review online casinos, we always like to take a look at what other customers, just like us, are saying about the site.

We took a look at some of the most popular casino forums online and review sites to see what people are saying about 7Bit. Overall, we found that users had mostly positive things to say about this online casino.

Some players were thrilled with the site's extensive game selection, while others loved the fast withdrawals. There were a few complaints here and there, but nothing too serious. Here are some reviews we found:

7Bit Review: Can 7Bit Casino Be Trusted?

After a very extensive review of 7Bit Casino, we are able to say that it can be trusted for real money gambling. In fact, we recommend this online casino to everyone who’s looking for exciting gameplay and generous bonuses.

Not sure if 7Bit’s got what it takes for you? Take one more look at our extensive review, then, and make an informed decision about your future steps in the world of gambling.

No matter what you decide, please always make sure to gamble responsibly and don’t forget to have fun.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying "the house always wins" isn't just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it's crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction's local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling's legality.

If you'd like some top-notch information that focuses on gambling and everything in-between, check out these organizations: