All British Casino UK Review (2022): Reviewing All British Casino Bonuses, Games, User Experience, and More

So, you’ve decided to start gambling at All British Casino? Well, there’s a thing or two you might want to know before you open your account.

In our All British Casino review for UK punters, you’ll find all the things that make this UK online casino stand out from the bunch - and some that we would change.

After extensive research, here’s what we found in short:

All British Casino UK Review Pros:

Amazing design

£100 welcome bonus + 10% cashback

Almost a decade in the industry

19 different software providers

1500+ games library

Amazing selection of live dealer games

All British Casino UK Review Cons:

No sportsbook

Check out the Best All British Casino Bonuses Available Now:

Welcome Casino Bonus - All new players are entitled to a 100% deposit match of up to £100. This offer is available for new players only. Also, there is an additional 10% cashback with this offer for all players. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino Stand Out Features for UK Gamblers:

If you're short of time, patience, or maybe even both! We understand sitting and reading even an amazing and in-depth review such as ours might not be suitable.

That's why we've put together this section where you can take a quick glance at everything that makes All British Casino a worthwhile visit:

Extensive casino games library with over 1,500 All British Casino games available

Unique UK-themed website

Almost a decade in the industry with a loyal player base

Brilliant 10% cashback offer that incentivises playing at the casino long term

Latest secure SSL encryption technology to ensure safe gaming

Top-quality customer care

Robust live games offering

Is All British Casino Legit?

Yes, All British Casino is 100% legit for all British players - pun intended.

All British Casino has been online and serving British punters for almost a decade. We don't need to tell you that you don't last that long in the online gambling industry if you're a two-bit outfit. Or maybe you do need us to tell you that; that's why you're here reading this after all.

Furthermore, here's a little bit of inside information about the brand. All British Casino is owned by L&L Europe Ltd, which is itself licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. It is also licensed by the UK gambling commission under license number 38758 for UK players.

Being licensed and regulated is a key part of being a legitimate and trustworthy outfit.

So, all in all, yes, All British Casino is a completely legit and safe place to gamble online. We'd go one step ahead of that and say it's not only safe, but it's one of the best places you can play casino games in general. But more of that as we progress through this review.

How to Get Started at All British Casino?

Maybe you're new to online casinos, or perhaps you need a little refresher before you create your new account at All British Casino. Either way, we're here for you. Take in our handy guide, and before you know it, you'll be spinning those reels in no time at all.

Step 1 - Register Your Account at All British Casino Online

Log on to the All British Casino website by clicking here

Hit the red register button on the top right

Enter your email address and create a new password

Confirm your residency

Step 2 - Enter Your Personal Details

Enter your first and second name

Type in your phone number and date of birth

Step 3 - Enter Your Address and Tick the Final Boxes

Input your address and postcode

Tick the box to agree to terms and conditions

Choose whether to opt into promotional materials

Step 4 - Validate Your Account & Play All British Casino Games

Check your email inbox and click the validation link

Activate the welcome bonus when making a deposit using your chosen method

Get ready to play and have fun!

How Does All British Casino Treat Its Players in the UK?

There are more than a few ways you can measure how well a casino treats its players. In this particular All British Casino review, we're going to take a look at customer service values, player safety, and general player perks.

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, let's take a look at All British Casino's customer service provisions. You can access customer support at the bottom of the page. The support team at All British Casino is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. That's a pretty big commitment to its player base.

The easiest way to do this is through their live chat, which is available at the bottom right of all the casino's desktop pages. If you'd prefer to speak to someone over the phone, they have a dedicated service for that, too. Finally, you can also make contact day or night via e-mail or the website's contact form.

All in all, All British Casino has a full sweep on customer service.

So, you can be sure All British Casino is there to help you out if you're ever caught in a jam. But how do they do in terms of player safety? Let's take a look at what their website says about responsible gambling.

They have an entire page dedicated to this subject, which is definitely a good sign. They offer a link to a free anonymous test where you can assess whether you may be suffering from a gambling addiction problem.

Furthermore, they have a specially dedicated team that can then reach out to you and ask you some further questions about how you're feeling about your level of play, expenditure, and anything else that might be relevant.

Finally, All British Casino enacts affordability reviews. This is in place to ensure they can be certain you are able to afford and keep up with your personal gambling habits. Although this may feel invasive and unnecessary to some, it's an important step in keeping you and others safe from any potential problem gambling pitfalls.

So, all in all, it's fair to say All British Casino treats its players with the utmost respect, concern, and genuine compassion.

They tick all the right boxes when it comes to customer care, and All British Casino goes above and beyond its duty when it comes to dealing with people who may be vulnerable to gambling addiction issues.

Honest All British Casino Review

In this review within review, we're going to break down why All British Casino is a fantastic online casino that's well worth your time. To do this, we've split our analysis into separate benchmarks for which we will provide a score out of 5.

Check it out below.

Casino Games Library: 5/5

All British Casino offers players over 1,500 online casino games from leading software providers across the industry. Some of the names you'll find supplying games on this site are Amatic Industries, Blueprint Gaming, Evolution Gaming, Micro Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and many, many more.

This ensures a library that's robust and engaging enough for marathon sessions deep into the night.

Within this games library from reputable software developers, you'll find a richly diverse set of casino games catering to players of all kinds. Video slots, virtual blackjack tables, and poker games, including classic video titles like Caribbean Stud and Texas Hold'Em, are all available here.

Overall, whether you're searching for popular casino games or niche titles, All British Casino has a vault big enough for everyone. There are even 150 different blackjack games to choose from; it really is stacked for online games in almost every area.

Bonus Offers & Promotions: 4.75/5

There's only one bonus at All British Casino, but it's a good one - 100% deposit match up to £100.

It's a £100 deposit match

Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from this promotion

The minimum deposit is £20

It also comes with a 10% cashback which is deposited every week for as long as you play at All British Casino. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino is among those gambling sites that frequently update offers to make sure their users can find something attractive and exciting at all times. So, make sure to go back and check the promotions page of All British Casino from time to time to not miss out on the latest offers.

Design & Interface: 5/5

There's one of two ways All British Casino could have gone with its design scheme, and either way, we probably would have liked it. The first way is to make the site an ode to all things British culture in the tackiest way possible. We're talking Princess Diana banners, pictures of Big Ben plastered all over the place. That would have been funny. Alas, it's not what they went for.

What they did do, however, was opt for a more stylish and down-to-earth depiction of Britain. This resulted in a pretty cool Quadrophenia style design scheme which is a lot of fun and refreshingly easy on the eye.

Functionality-wise, All British Casino is an intuitive browsing experience that poses no obvious issues. Games load quickly and efficiently, and we were able to find what we wanted without too much trouble at all. As far as online casinos go, it's certainly one of the easier to use out there.

Banking Tools: 4.7/5

You can make a deposit to your All British Casino account using these methods:

Visa Verified by Visa

MasterCard

MasterCard Secure Code

Skrill

Neteller

Paysafecard

Trustly

As you can see, All British Casino features some of the most popular and recognisable names in the industry.

Remember, if you decide to opt into the All British Casino welcome bonus, it is not eligible with Skrill and Neteller deposits. Make sure you use an alternative payment method when inputting the code and using the deposit bonus.

Final All British Casino Review Score: 4.8/5

Overall, All British Casino is one of our highest-scoring online gambling websites to date. The combination of its unique theme, robust library, and excellent customer care make it an easy casino to recommend to players across the United Kingdom.

Things to Consider Before Registering at All British Casino UK

You should feel entirely confident about registering for an account at All British Casino. But before you do, we wouldn't be doing our jobs properly if we didn't make you aware of certain terms and conditions and small print that is worth knowing.

Firstly, you have to be at least 18 years of age to play at All British Casino. Don't try to circumvent it; it's extremely difficult, and even if you do manage it, you'll just be frustrating your future self with a closed account down the line.

The maximum deposit amount at any given time is £5,000. However, this may differ depending on the payment method used. If you're planning on making big deposits and withdrawals at All British Casino, it's best to get in touch with customer support to ensure there are no unnecessary barriers.

What Bonuses Are Available at All British Casino for UK Players?

There is only one casino bonus available at All British Casino. We hope that they will strongly consider adding to this in the future. But for now, here's a breakdown of what's available.

30-day expiry on bonus funds. Only available for new players. The minimum deposit is £20. Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded. Slots, lottery, video slots, and other games in the casino lobby count 100% towards rollover requirements. Video poker only counts for 10%.

There is a list of games that are strictly non-compatible with the bonus; they are as follows:

Simsalabim, Jungle Spirit, Dead or Alive & 2, Secret of the Stones, Reel Steal, Egyptian Heroes, Pyramid: Quest for immortality, Blood Suckers, Dragon Island, Kings of Chicago, The Wish Master, Loaded, Retro reels - Extra heat, Burning Desire, Jackpot Jester 50k, Jackpot Jester Wild Nudge, Super Monopoly Money, 1429 Uncharted Seas.

Spins on slots are capped at £5 per until all wagering requirements are met.

Further to this, all players are given a permanent cashback of 10% a week. This is automatically added to your account for as long as you are a player and meet all eligible requirements at All British Casino. Here are some further details below:

Cashback is available to all registered players.

It is calculated via the first deposit and all subsequent deposits made.

Deposits connected to a bonus are not eligible to be added to the cashback sum.

Other Amazing Online Casinos in the UK Like All British Casino

Is All British Casino a bit too much of a jingoistic affair for you? Or perhaps you love it so much you want to find another casino just like it, so you can register and play there too. Whatever the case may be, we've got you covered with our list of 3 excellent alternative gambling sites to All British Casino that offer some of the best casino bonuses in the UK.

MrQ

First deposit only. Min deposit & spend £10. Max 30 spins on Fishin Frenzy Jackpot King at 10p per spin. Spins credited upon spend of £10. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

MrQ is a relatively new online casino that launched in 2018.

It has over 1000 casino games available from 24 different software providers. Its main strength is in its lineup of slot games, which make up about 90% of its library. Highlights include top payout slots such as 1429 Uncharted Seas (98.50% RTP), Money Cart (98% RTP), Money Cart 2 (98% RTP), and Joker’s Luck (97.61% RTP).

Once you sign up here, don’t forget to use the promo code FISHJK30, spend £10 and receive 30 bonus spins.

Another key attraction of this casino is that MrQ is known as one of the best Bingo casinos in the UK. This is the biggest difference between itself and All British Casino. Players can find a multitude of different bingo rooms to join, including low-stakes games and high-roller events. If you're a big fan of bingo, you might want to consider MrQ as your next port of call.

Click here to find out more about the latest All British Casino bonuses.

Kassu

New UK Players Only. £10 Min Deposit. £5 Max Bet using Bonus. Max Bonus £100. 40x Wagering Req. The issued bonus is valid for 14 days. 300 spins credited instantly upon qualifying Deposit on the pre-selected game(s). Credited extra spins are valid for 72 hours. Max extra spin winnings £100. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

Kassu was established in 2019 by Genesis Global Limited, a reputable online gambling industry company that owns other successful and well-liked casinos. Kassu features over 2,000 games, with 100 live casino games to delve into as well. Top recommended games here include Hotline, Centre Court, 9K Yeti, and Moon Princess 100.

New players can claim a welcome bonus of up to £100 and 300 bonus spins. This comes with a wagering requirement of 40x, a little over the industry average. The bonus is only valid for 14 days, so you'll need to be quick off the mark to cash it out. Maximum winnings from the bonus spins are capped at £100.

Overall, Katsu is a fine casino-based alternative to All British Casino. It has more games and promotional offers, but a less generous welcome bonus and of course lacks the excellent British theme.

Find out more about Kassu’s latest bonuses available by clicking here.

Leo Vegas

New reg only. Claim 10 bonus spins x10p each on Book of Dead (no deposit needed) within 3 days. Opt-in & deposit £10, £25 or £50 within 7 days & further 7 days to wager cash stakes 35x to unlock the reward (£50 on 2 deposits). 3-day exp. Wagering/game contributions vary. 10 wager-extra spins x10p to Starburst with each qualifying deposit, 3-day expiry. Please note that the full T&Cs apply.

Last but not least on our list is Leo Vegas. This global gambling site was founded in 2012 and boasts a casino library packed with over 1.300 games. Our top recommendations include Starburst, Book of Dead, and Rainbow Riches - three classic slot machines with loyal followings.

Leo Vegas's main advantage over All British Casino is its inclusion of a top online sportsbook.

New players can claim a welcome bonus of 50 bonus spins plus £100 in bonus funds.

Sports fans can claim a sportsbook welcome bonus worth up to £100. The maximum win allowed to be gained from these funds is £100. There are no wagering requirements attached. Skrill and Neteller deposits are excluded from this promotion.

Follow this link to learn more about Leo Vegas bonuses & promotions.

All British Casino Review for the UK Punters: FAQs

Is All British Casino Safe for UK Gambling?

Yes, All British Casino is completely safe to use. It's been around for a long time and has a loyal player base. Our own experts have vetted the website and wholeheartedly guarantee its safety.

Is All British Casino Legit in the UK?

Yes, All British Casino is an entirely legitimate establishment. It holds a license from the Malta Gaming Authority as well as the UK Gambling Commission. In fact, for many, it is one of the best online casinos in the UK available today.

What Are the Most Popular Casino Games for UK Gamblers at All British Casino?

The most popular casino game is slots. Some other popular games include roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and bingo. You can find a variation of nearly all of these games on All British Casino.

Does All British Casino Offer Live Dealers for the UK Gamblers?

Yes, All British Casino has a good variety of live dealer games available for you to play. These include classic table games such as live roulette and live blackjack. Check out the website to see full availability.

What Bonuses Are Available at All British Casino?

All British Casino only has one bonus offer at the time of writing. This is the welcome bonus of up to £100, which also comes with a permanent 10% cashback to returning and continuing players.

All British Casino UK Review: Final Verdict

Congratulations on making it to the end of our All British Casino review.

In the end, we found that All British Casino is an exceptional online gambling site. Its commitment to player safety, excellent customer care, and unique welcome bonus cash back promo make it one of the most appealing online casinos out there.

It also manages to excel with a wonderfully diverse casino library that features favourite All British Casino games from a wealth of amazing software providers across the industry. When you add it all together, you've got a top online casino worth every bit of your time.

Wherever you decide to end up playing, whether it's All British Casino or one of the three superb alternatives we've lined up, please always remember to gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling has its fair share of risks; this fact should be obvious to just about anyone. As such, you shouldn't see it as a quick fix to your financial problems. In fact, it's more likely to cause you more harm, especially if you have a gambling addiction. Don't forget what they say: the house always wins.

That said, if you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is, you should reach out for help from a professional at the National Gambling Helpline through this phone line: 0808-8020-133.

You should also note that all gambling websites and guides on our website are rated 18+. Furthermore, you may not have access to all the online casinos we review in your country. Likewise, confirm with state and federal laws to determine whether gambling is legal in your state or nation.

Check these websites for resources to help with gambling addictions.