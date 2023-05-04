BeenVerified Review: Best Background Check?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KSHB.

Are you curious about the BeenVerified Review? Are you concerned about spending both your money and time? Look no further! We'll break down BeenVerified Reviews' expenses, and total worth in this comprehensive review to assist you in deciding if it’s the best choice for you.

Our assessment has got you covered whether you're attempting to contact an old friend, researching a potential scammer, or looking for background information on a possible job.

What is BeenVerified?

With the advent of the internet, background search websites have gained a lot of importance as powerful tools for collecting several types of data. One such website, BeenVerified permits people to access public information.

This program facilitates users to find data related to people including their contact details, criminal record, job history, social media accounts, and much more, through its extensive database containing more than a billion items.

BeenVerified is highly preferred by consumers who need to carry out background checks, trace lost acquaintances or acquaintances, or verify data regarding prospective business partners due to its straightforward interface and comprehensive reports.

BeenVerified has become one of the most popular background search services on the web due to its broad range of features and its extensive database of information.

Moreover, BeenVerified offers a range of helpful services that cover a multitude of needs, apart from its widely-recognized people search.

Is BeenVerified Legit?

Before investing any of your funds into BeenVerified, you may want to make sure that it’s indeed effective. You may be curious to know if the service is capable of providing quick access to any information it can find on someone, as it advertises.

This is a claim that needs to be investigated thoroughly. But several tests have confirmed that BeenVerified cost is able to meet its pledge.

In this review, we will go through what is included in BeenVerified Review, how it works, and how successful it is in obtaining details that are not easy to get or cannot be found with a simple Google search. Keep reading to learn more about this dependable platform.

What Can You Do With It?

BeenVerified offers users a range of choices to access details about an individual, like their contact details, former places of residence, criminal background, social media accounts, job background, and educational history.

This data can be employed to check out likely business partners or to search for missing family and friends.

Also, it allows you to keep track of your online activity and manage what information can come to light about you. In conclusion, BeenVerified supplies an extensive selection of resources to help you collect data and make informed decisions.

BeenVerified Features?

BeenVerified compiles public records to offer individuals a way to locate one another throughout the United States. People can start a search by entering a title, address, contact information, email, social media account, or vehicle identification number (VIN).

The website then displays a list of potential matches and one may save it to get a thorough report on any of them. This report includes contact details, property records, criminal records, and information from social media.

Nevertheless, compared to other people searching services, BeenVerified Review may not provide as much detail about documents such as weapons permits and traffic violations.

BeenVerified Reviews a variety of essential functions, encompassing

Look for Any Money That Has Been Left Unclaimed

Available on a variety of different platforms and platforms

It was successful in preserving history

Search Results for Individuals

VIN Number Lookup and Mail Lookup are both displayed here

Lookup Your Mail

Phone Search in Reverse

BeenVerified feature that sets them apart from other search engines: the unclaimed property search. This tool can help you to discover if any state is holding unclaimed assets or money in your name or someone else's.

While most states offer a similar service for free on their own websites, those with an existing BeenVerified account may find this extra resource useful.

How does BeenVerified work?

BeenVerified stands out from other search engines due to its unclaimed property search. This feature allows customers to quickly discover if any state holds unclaimed assets or cash in their name or the name of another person.

Rather than having to do lengthy individual research and travel to multiple locations to get information, BeenVerified gathers data from public sources.

Now, individuals have access to a lot of information that was scattered across government buildings and public record archives with only one search. The background reports from this business contain a great deal of information, but they only use public records for all their data.

They obtain the data from a range of sources, including, but not limited to, state and federal court records, law enforcement, correctional facilities, and business filings.

Even though most states provide free access to the same search capability on their websites, those who possess an active BeenVerified account have access to a further-reaching search.

Consumer information gathering and reporting agency

In the realm of finance, some instances of monetary entities are small banks and banking organizations

Crime data for both the municipal and federal levels

Data taken from the United States Census

Records of properties and listings of these properties

Accounts on various social media platforms

Information obtained from a private company, such as a subscription package

Court papers

Public record archives on the local, state, and federal levels

Pros and Cons

Pros

There’s an option to search using the social media handle

BeenVerified cost has been reduced for prepayment of three months

has been reduced for prepayment of three months Service to the customer that is committed

BeenVerified will issue full refunds to customers who are unhappy with the reports they have purchased if they so want

Straightforward pricing structure

The results of people's searches are quite comprehensive and detailed

A membership grants access to a wide range of benefits and services

Members are allowed to do a limit of 100 criminal record checks each and every month

Look for a property that has not been claimed

A business that is fairly receptive to doing background checks

Mobile applications of the highest quality

Several options are available for data input

Cons

The results of a search engine aren't always accurate

Unfortunately, there’s no free demo available

Thus, it cannot be used for FCRA-compliant background checks in the context of employment

Not able to buy even a single report

In the absence of a cancellation by the customer prior to the first of the following month, the subscription will continue for another month

Auto-renewing subscriptions happen on the first of every month

Putting off a difficult treatment till later

Wait periods for search results might be rather long at times

BeenVerified Cost

BeenVerified cost for customers consists of two different levels of subscription plans, each of which offers 100 queries for a predetermined period of time.

If you sign up for three months, your membership will cost you $17.48 each month

The cost each month is $26.89

The advantages of both memberships are the same, though purchasers might reserve about 35% by opting for the three-month plan. It's essential to remember that the 3-month member will receive an invoice every three months for a cost of $52.44.

A 7-day trial of BeenVerified can be had for only $1. When the free sample period is over, the $26.89 monthly membership fee will be charged, so make sure to terminate your membership if you decide not to proceed.

Customer Support

The BeenVerified client support team is present and attentive most of the time to take care of their customers' inquiries. They act fast and thoroughly to questions forwarded through their website or emailed to them.

The customer support phone line is open for 17.5 hours daily and accessible every single day of the week.

BeenVerified Reviews from Real Users - How Legit is it?

We took an effort to examine a large number of BeenVerified reviews so that you can easily assess the reliability and efficacy of the service based on the experiences of its users.

BeenVerified has 316 reviews and has received an average of 2.89 stars, indicating that most buyers were not satisfied with their purchases.

Credit card issues, issues concerning the day trial, and difficulties accessing criminal records were frequently noted in customer reviews.

Alternatives to BeenVerified

PeopleLooker is a platform that gives people the capability to investigate other individuals. It provides a range of facts, such as contact details, criminal records, and social media profiles.

Users can use reverse phone lookup to identify the possessor of a wrong number.

The BeenVerified App has an easy-to-understand user interface and an app for rapid access to search engine outcomes. However, using PeopleLooker has a cost, and due to the multiple membership choices offered, some users might be confused by the pricing system.

People can uncover information about other people with the help of TruthFinder, an online public information search platform.

Through this platform, users can discover data like contact information, criminal records, and property records by entering a name, phone number, email address, or physical address.

In addition, TruthFinder offers the ability to look up a phone number to find out who it belongs to. It has an easy-to-use interface and a smartphone app for quick access to search engine results. However, it’s necessary to pay for this service like other similar services.

Intelius has a background check option that enables customers to get a thorough report on a person. Moreover, Intelius provides a smartphone app for easy access to search engine results and a telephone number lookup service.

Nevertheless, consumers should be informed that utilizing Intelius has a cost and that some customers have noted inconsistencies in the data the platform provides.

Is BeenVerifed Legit? If you're searching for a reliable background check service, BeenVerifed is a fantastic additional choice. The website gives users access to a variety of data, such as contact information, criminal histories, property records, and work histories.

PeopleFinder is a unique search engine for people that stands out because of its special elements. These include its comprehensive criminal records, the ability to do background checks, and the capability to locate people by their identification numbers.

Furthermore, PeopleFinder has a "people search plus" tool that allows users to gain access to more information about specific people, including their job histories, educational background, and social media profiles.

PeopleFinder enables its users to manage their personal contact lists, which is a beneficial tool for keeping track of contacts and the information associated with them.

All in all, PeopleFinder is an outstanding source for people who are attempting to gain knowledge about others and do comprehensive background checks.

Instant Checkmate is identified as one of the most dependable and comprehensive background check services available at this time. It gives people the ability to search through other people's public records and conduct background checks.

It’s forbidden to use the service for business needs such as recruiting new staff members, but people often use it for personal reasons to gain knowledge about their acquaintances, pals, and even possibilities for love.

BeenVerified offers access to a variety of searchable databases that contain social media accounts, criminal records, phone numbers, email addresses, and postal addresses.

This business has been operational since 2006 and has perfected its services to provide background information, criminal records, and even help you find an old friend. It has gained the trust of more than 20 million members.

You can take advantage of the free service on Spokeo by inserting a surname or phone number and getting basic results. Most of the information is not readable and hidden, but if you’re skilled at decoding the details, you should be able to get some useful information out of it.

US Search

US Search is one of the most famous names in the industry and it offers a convenient and efficient people finder and background check tool. Your search for someone remains private as the person being searched for won't be aware of it.

In addition, US Search is able to gather every important piece of data from a wide array of public sources and compile them into a single report, reducing the cost of discovery and offering a cost-effective method of obtaining information.

Things to Consider Before Using a Background Check Service

It’s advantageous to use a trustworthy background check service, as it once was both costly and impossible to check someone's criminal history or a future employer. The accessibility of the data is incredibly helpful.

BeenVerified may be used to get to know someone better or to research your own and your family's pasts. You may be able to uncover their address, contact details, and even family member names by doing a search online.

Most services offer the option of sharing your data with them due to the ease of locating people with assistance such as background check companies. It can be difficult to identify if you have opted out.

This may be advantageous to you, though, as some employers give their staff the ability to revive their online reputation at any moment.

BeenVerified Review Frequently Asked Questions

Is BeenVerified Free?

BeenVerified is a search engine that requires a subscription to use, and on it, you can investigate all sorts of facts. Taking advantage of the benefits of the many premium features of this platform, such as the BeenVerified cost, will be very advantageous in compiling real information.

You can make free searches, though to access the results you must pay a fee on a monthly basis.

Is BeenVerified Safe to Use?

Despite multiple reviews that have indicated errors in criminal reports or histories that did not match the predicted profile, there has been no record of any data breaches or data losses.

Will the People I Search for Be Notified by BeenVerified?

Individuals who are the subject of an investigation will not be advised of the results of a BeenVerified report since these records are kept confidential.

Is BeenVerified Legal?

BeenVerified does not act as a consumer reporting agency and is not suitable for a tenant or job screening, but they state that it’s possible to do background checks through public records searches that respect your privacy.

Final Thoughts on BeenVerified

BeenVerified is a useful tool for tracking people down, offering multiple search options that other websites don't. It can be especially useful when you’re trying to locate someone through a VIN or some other online platform.

Unfortunately, BeenVerified requires you to become a member before you can carry out any searches, so it can be hard to know what kind of data you will get before signing up for a plan.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., (“FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)\

The information available on our website may not be 100% accurate, complete, or up to date, so do not use it as a substitute for your own due diligence, especially if you have concerns about a person’s criminal history. The services we mention do not make any representation or warranty about the accuracy of the information available through our website or about the character or integrity of the person about whom you inquire. For more information, please review each service’s Terms of Use.

