Best Bad Credit Loans “Guaranteed Approval” In 2023

Don't let bad credit scores hold you back from getting the financial help you need. In a land of endless opportunities like America, innovation has paved the way for alternative lending options that cater to those with poor credit scores.

Banks and credit societies may turn you away if your score is below 579, but there are still non-banking money lenders who understand that life happens. Think of them as your financial savior.

In this article, we'll introduce you to five bad credit loan facilitators

that offer guaranteed approvals. These loan facilitators work for the benefit of their customers, not just their bottom line. Credit scores may be like your shadow, but they don't have to define your financial future. With the help of these bad credit loan providers, you can access the funds you need to fulfill your obligations and achieve your financial goals.

Best Bad Credit Loans & No Credit Check Loans Guaranteed Approval

#1. MoneyMutual: Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

#2. BadCreditLoans: Get Guaranteed Loans For Bad Credit

#3. Money-Wise: Best Loan Lender To Borrow Money Online

#4. RadCred:Best for Easy Online Loans for Bad Credit

#5. Personal Loans:Popular Platform For Bad Credit Personal Loans

#6. CashUSA: Get Up To $10,000 From Bad Credit Loan Lenders

#1. MoneyMutual - Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

An Overview

does not facilitate high-value loans. Instead, you can avail of small loans of up to $5,000 to meet emergency situations. About 40% of people ‌ fail to come up with $400 in an emergency and need financial help. This reality of American life propelled MoneyMutual into the business. So far, it has been in the service of over two million people.

In just about 12 years since it began its operation, MoneyMutual has become a favorite destination for people with bad credit seeking financial assistance. They say it is the best bad credit loan option because it has a good approval rate and can help arrange loans for all kinds of credit.

MoneyMutual isn’t a lender but is one of the biggest online financial marketplaces in the United States. Its network of money lenders is impressively large, and that’s why your chances of securing a loan via MoneyMutual are good despite a bad credit score.

MoneyMutual’s services are fast — you can receive the amount within one business day after submitting the loan request. This has endeared MoneyMutual and explains why borrowers make a beeline for this loan facilitator.

Highlights



Avail of loans up to $5,000

An easy and fast loan application process

Safe website

Over two million happy clients

Other financial services available

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)

Good loan approval rate

Pros



A huge network of lenders across the country

Encryption technology safeguards your information

Lenders offer loans for various purposes

Easy three-step process

Bad credit applicants welcome

Cons



Not available in New York and Connecticut

Not suitable for loans of more than $5,000

Not enough information on APRs that lenders can charge

#2. BadCreditLoans: Get Guaranteed Loans For Bad Credit

An Overview

is a trusted name and one of the most reliable gateways to bad credit loan providers. It is not a lender but a big online financial marketplace where borrowers can find lenders specializing in offering monetary assistance to bad credit. Its network of lenders is big enough to cater to people of all backgrounds.

BadCreditLoans facilitates a wide variety of loans of up to $10,000. You can find cash advances or loans for education, buying or repairing homes, purchasing vehicles, etc. You can find personal loans, business loans, and mortgage loans, too, at this place.

Informative blogs on its website can offer tips about when to take a loan, how to spend the loaned amount responsibly, and how to budget expenses so one can pay off loans quickly and smoothly. Consequently, BadCreditLoans has elevated itself in the market and has become one of the most trusted online financial resources.

Highlights



Avail of a loan between $500 and $10,000

Simple and quick online form

APR typically ranges between 5.9% and 35.99%

Repayment terms can vary between 90 days and 72 months

The lending network includes both tribal and state lenders

24/7 service

Data encryption technology protects your data

Can get loans within 24 hours

Other types of financial services offered

Pros



Free platform

Loan application process is quick, secure, and safe

Other services like debt relief or credit repair received

Get funds within one day

Apply for a loan of up to $10,000

Excellent customer

Cons



Bad credit applicants may get smaller loans

#3. Money-Wise: Best For Easy Online Loans for Bad Credit

An Overview

operates on its motto of “providing excellence,” which is why you will find that this online lending platform is very popular among those with bad credit. That is because it has helped many find payday loans, bad credit loans, and personal loans at decent and affordable rates.

The company maintains 100% transparency regarding its own policies, which is why it has built trustworthy relationships with its clientele. Furthermore, the loan application process is also very quick and hassle-free; you can complete it within five minutes.

To ensure you qualify for a loan via

you need to meet some basic eligibility criteria. These include having an active checking account without overdraft fees, earning a monthly income that exceeds minimum wage, and being a US resident with a valid ID.

Highlights



Secure a loan of up to $5,000

Member of CFEF and OLA

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau

Transparent loan facilitator

Massive lender network

Connect with lenders in as little as an hour

Pros



Can get funds within one business day

Lending partners follow fair lending practices

Lenders are legally authorized

Your data is protected

Those with bad credit welcome to apply

Highly rated by past customers

Easy-to-understand finance blogs on the network’s website

Cons



Bigger loan amounts not available

APRs not disclosed on the website

#4. RadCred:Best for Easy Online Loans for Bad Credit

An Overview

has cornered the online lending industry with its highly safe and efficient lending practices. It provides a host of financial services; you can avail of personal loans, bad credit loans, installment loans, or even payday loans! All of this can easily be done online — with just a few clicks.

The company has a three-pronged approach to help you secure the funds you need. Firstly, it has some of the most competitive rates in the market. Secondly, it can connect you with a flexible lender who won’t thrust an unreasonable repayment plan on you. Lastly, the process is highly convenient, and you’ll have the amount directly deposited into your bank account.

The loans

arranges are fast, safe, and transparent. Thus, as you can see, this online lending platform has played a critical role in facilitating financial recovery, helping people through tough times, and aiding those with bad credit. Plus, it is free for all customers.

Highlights



Arranges bad credit loans between $50 and $50,000

Has helped more than 8,900 people

Over 340 lenders in its network

99% loan approval rate (as per the site)

Quick and easy application process

Avail of different loans as per your needs

Pros



Works with a network of credible and authorized lenders

No cost to the customers

Uses encryption to protect your data

Customer support available 24/7

Works with all credit types

Funds are deposited in as little as 24 hours

Educational blogs on its website

No credit checks for bad credit payday loans

No foreclosure fees

Cons



No transparency regarding APR levied by lenders

#5. Personal Loans:Popular Platform For Bad Credit Personal Loans

An Overview

is a popular facilitator of high-value loans. Borrowers of all kinds rush to Personal Loans because it is one of the few loan facilitators that help secure loans between $1,000 and $35,000. It is unarguably one of the best and most reliable platforms.

Personal Loans, too, is not a lender. It facilitates loans, especially for those with bad credit. Borrowers, especially those who need big loans, prefer working with Personal Loans because of the highly competitive rates offered. People have used these loans for various purposes, including personal expenses and startup costs.

Working with Personal Loans is safe because its lending partners comply with all federal, state, and local laws, especially the Truth in Lending Act (TILA). This law makes it mandatory for all lenders to provide borrowers with precise and exact information related to fees, interest rates, and other terms.

Protecting its clients from scams and loan sharks is a top priority of this loan facilitator. It has created helpful resources to keep one informed of the tactics the scammers use and how loan sharks entrap unsuspecting people. Let’s now take a deeper look at how this company works.

Highlights



Arrange personal loans between $1,000 and $35,000

Services are free

Lenders transfer funds safely and quickly

Lenders abide by federal, state, and local laws

Request loans for any occasion

Bad credit applicants welcome

APR upto 35.99%

Pros



Apply for a greater loan amount

Repayments terms of up to 72 months

Other services like debt relief, credit repair, and credit monitoring offered

Money can be transferred in one day

Informative loan guides available

Friendly customer support staff

Cons



Some lenders may conduct checks for higher loan amounts

#6. CashUSA: Get Up To $10,000 From Bad Credit Loan Lenders

An Overview CashUSA offers a quick and simple loan application process that saves time. Their APR rates range from 5.99% to 35.99%, making them a competitive option for borrowers. Whatever your credit score, applying for a loan is easy here. CashUSA, too, is not a direct lender but is an online intermediary where borrowers with bad credit scores can find verified lenders. This loan facilitator’s lender network includes both tribal and state lenders who offer cash loans for all purposes.

Lenders at CashUSA usually wrap up a loan deal within a single business day. A borrower receives the cash within 24 hours from the time of submitting the loan request if he or she fulfills the eligibility criteria. But why do people prefer to secure a loan from CashUSA when there are a few other good options designed to cater to people with bad credit scores? What makes CashUSA special and so sought after? Well, it is one of the best resources for cash advances, even if you have bad credit.

Highlights



Loans from $100 to $10,000

A trusted and reliable source of cash loans

Safe, fast, and hassle-free application process

Informative finance-related educational resources available

Eligibility criteria are industry-standard

APRs can range between 5.99% and 35.99%

Pros



Apply for a loan of up to $10,000

Your data is protected with encryption technology

Same day approval

Works with an extensive lender network

Works with all credit types

Cons



Tribal lenders may charge higher rates

How We Made This List of Bad Credit Loans With Guaranteed Approvals

We won’t lie. Making this list was tough. we have selected the top 5 money lenders for you after thorough evaluation of multiple options. . But this can be a front for scammers to appear genuine. All such lenders need are people in dire circumstances who need urgent funding; they take advantage of the borrower’s vulnerability and levy exorbitantly high interest rates.

And that simply sends a shudder down our spine.

That is also why we took‌ finding the best bad credit loan lenders online very seriously. In the end, we found five reliable, honest, and ethical loan facilitators that can help you out, no matter how bad you think your situation is.

Factors We Based Our Analysis on

#1. Approval Rate

Our priority was to find platforms that are dedicated to helping those with bad credit. This means that no matter your credit score, the odds of you securing the financial assistance you need are high. We have found five loan facilitators that work with experienced lenders who don’t get scared by bad credit scores. To put it simply, these lenders understand you are more than your credit score.

Therefore, they look at additional factors, like your sources of income and employment stability, when deciding if they want to make an offer. This is exactly why most bad credit applicants who have applied with these five organizations have got the money they require.

#2. Interest Rates

Bad credit loans are usually more expensive for a variety of reasons. But, these loans should not be burning holes in the borrowers’ pockets. They ought to be reasonable and affordable. With this thought at the forefront, we looked for lenders that offered loans at decent APRs. You don’t have to worry about obscenely high rates that can further damage your finances.

Plus, there’s also the fact that you’re under no obligation to accept an offer extended on these platforms. This means that even if a lender charges an insanely high interest rate, you can simply walk away from the negotiations.

#3. Transparency

We have mentioned only the most reliable and transparent loan facilitators on this list. Even though they aren’t direct lenders, you can easily find all relevant information regarding bad credit loans on their websites. This includes the interest rates their lenders charge, what the basic eligibility requirements are, and if you need to have a minimum credit score to qualify for their services.

Plus, their lenders don’t slap hidden costs on borrowers. Instead, they clearly mention the terms and conditions of the loan in the offer document, which means you won’t be in for any (un)pleasant surprises later on.

#4. Loan Amount

We all know how difficult it is to secure adequate financing via traditional methods. After all, lenders often reject applications from those with bad credit. On the off chance that you get an offer, it is more than likely that the lender will only give you a certain proportion of the amount you requested.

But with online lenders, there is no such hassle. In fact, the five options on our list can help you find the funding you need. While most will arrange a loan of up to a few thousand dollars, Personal Loans raises this bar; it can help you find loans of up to $35,000. Either way, upon approval, you can take care of all your financial obligations with little stress.

#5. Customer Satisfaction

Customer reviews helped us tremendously to find the best bad credit loans guaranteed approval. We did our due diligence and read hundreds and thousands of reviews to find out more about the lending practices of each company. Customer feedback also helped us gauge which platforms were legit, charged fair interest rates, and worked with authorized and ethical lenders. The five names on our list had glowing reviews mostly.

#6. Security

Crafting a trustworthy and authentic list of bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals isn’t easy. We ensured your safety and security by encrypting the information. Working with any of the five loan arrangers we have mentioned means you won’t have to worry about your data getting leaked or stolen; they use state-of-the-art security measures. Your personal and sensitive information will remain secure owing to industry-standard encryption technology.

Selecting Criteria For Bad Credit Loans Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval

Getting bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals isn’t as challenging as you might think. But finding the right, honest, and law-abiding lender certainly can be difficult. After all, it can take just one wrong move for you to end up in the clutches of predatory lenders and, in turn, insurmountable debt.

That is why we have curated this guide to help you find only the most credible and genuine loan providers out there. These tips and tricks will certainly come in handy and help you steer clear of fraudulent scammers. We’d recommend reading this guide several times to help find the right option for you.

#1. Lending Practices

Find out the rate and speed with which lenders approve a loan request; many usually approve a loan request and disburse cash within a single working day. This is especially helpful if you need funds almost immediately. Check the company’s website as well as customer reviews for more clarity on the same.

You must also opt for those lenders that do not discriminate against bad credit applicants. The whole point of turning to an online lender is to sidestep the shoddy and mind-numbingly tedious process that banks can put such people through. Thus, if these online loan providers are genuine, then they will consider additional factors, like your source of income and employment stability, and not just your credit score when reviewing your loan request.

#2. Loan Terms And Repayment Policy

Reading the loan agreement document is critical if you are looking for the best bad credit loan with guaranteed approvals. Be advised — skipping this exercise may get you into deep trouble.

Repayment terms vary depending on the type of loan, lender, and borrower's creditworthiness. Typically, repayment terms include monthly payments for a set number of years or a lump sum payment at the end of a specified term.

You can take advice from either lawyers or financial experts to ensure you understand what the contract entails. If you find the loan terms unsatisfactory, it is better to walk away than be stuck with insurmountable debt.

#3. Interest Rate

Be informed that non-bank bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals are usually more costly, as the lenders charge higher interest rates than banks. It is because these non-bank lenders are also taking a much higher risk. Now, although these loans are relatively expensive, lenders cannot fleece borrowers by charging predatory interest rates. At best, you should be subjected to higher-than-average rates.

Read the loan agreement document — especially the fine print — very carefully and be aware of all the conditions stated there. If you find any condition to be unclear, feel free to get it cleared from the lender.

#4. Customer Reviews

Customer reviews can help you in more ways than one when it comes to evaluating, judging, and selecting the right lender to work with. After all, these reviews will give you an opportunity to understand the quality of service you may get, the honesty of the lender, and their business policies. You can learn if the lender you have chosen to borrow from will lend you the money despite your bad credit score. Read as many reviews as you can before you finalize your loan.

#5. Transparency

Read the websites of a few reputable loan facilitators thoroughly before applying for a loan. This exercise is important! Otherwise, how else will you know more about what APRs to expect, whether there are hidden costs or upfront fees, or even what the basic eligibility requirements for a platform are?

Most trustworthy loan providers online understand that they cannot function without winning the trust of their customers, which is why they always go the extra mile to disclose all relevant information on their websites. Be wary of the ones that don’t, since they might just be trying to scam you.

#6. Loan Amount

Let’s be frank — just because you can borrow a huge sum from online lenders doesn’t mean it’s the best move for your financial situation. After all, a loan isn’t made up of just the principal amount. You also have to pay interest on it.

So, let’s assume that you do take a bigger loan than you actually need. What happens if you’re unable to make the subsequent payments on time? Not only can you be hit with costly penalties, but this can also impact your credit score in the long run.

Also, online loan providers typically help arrange a sum of up to a few thousand dollars. Not all lenders will be willing to give a huge loan to bad credit applicants since that could be a risky move. Therefore, you must be realistic and choose a platform that best caters to your financial objectives.

Privacy

We live in the age of information, which is why the prospect of borrowing money online is not scary for us. After all, technology has enveloped every facet of our lives, so why not our finances? However, you will be providing sensitive personal and banking information to these online loan facilitators. And you don’t want that falling into the wrong hands, do you?

Thus, you must read the privacy policies of the loan providers to ensure they take the privacy of their customers seriously. Most credible names use cutting-edge encryption technology to safeguard your data. Ideally, they should also be certified by TrustedSite (or a similar entity). Basically, you should be on the lookout for impregnable cyber security so that none of your vital information will get leaked, shared, or stolen.

#7. Eligibility Requirements

Every lender and loan facilitator has their own set of eligibility requirements that they display prominently on their websites. Take a look at these to determine if you should even bother sending in your application in the first place.

The eligibility criteria for lenders and loan arrangers vary. At their core, most lenders have similar requirements. Borrowers must be 18 years and above. They should also be US citizens or permanent residents and have checking accounts, valid email ids, and functioning phone numbers. Some might even have a minimum monthly income requirement to verify if a debtor can handle the payments.

Alternatives To Bad Credit Loans With No Credit Check

Bad credit loans can come in handy when you’re in an emergency situation. You can quickly qualify for a few hundred dollars, at the very least, depending on your financial credentials and the eligibility criteria of the lender. But they can be very expensive, too.

So, what’s the harm in checking out what other options are out there? Here are some other kinds of loans that may benefit you more than opting for bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals. They might also prove to be a more viable and cost-effective choice, and you cannot be careless with your finances.

#1. Peer-to-Peer Lending

Peer-to-peer lending simply means that you’ll be applying for a loan with an individual as opposed to a financial institution. Even though your credit score will influence your eligibility for such a loan, in many situations, it proves to be more cost-effective than applying for a bad credit loan.

#2. Payroll Advances

Some companies may agree to give a portion of your paycheck in advance, in the form of a short-term loan. In other words, your employer will lend you a portion of your future wages after you both have agreed on certain terms and conditions. These are a great way to cover any small emergency expenses for which taking a bank loan makes no sense.

#3. Credit Unions

Credit unions tend to offer better interest rates than traditional banks, even if you have an average credit score. Some even offer Payday Alternative Loans, commonly known as PALs, that typically can cover costs of up to $2,000. Plus, they’re regulated by the Nаtіоnаl Crеdіt Unіоn Admіnіѕtrаtіоn (NCUA), which is an added bonus for customers.

#4. Get A Side Hustle

If you’re struggling to take care of small expenses of up to a few hundred dollars, consider getting a second job. You can turn your passion into a side hustle or even pick up gigs as a delivery driver, freelance writer, etc. It might be extra work, but at least you won’t be tied down by the high interest rates that often accompany bad credit loans, especially if your credit score is nothing to write home about.

#5. Credit Card Cash Advances

Imagine this: you need cash quickly, but your checking account is in a sad state. Instead of adding high overdraft fees, why not use your credit card to withdraw cash? Yes, this is certainly possible! It’s a service that most major banks and credit card issuers now provide. Moreover, the amount you can withdraw is usually different from what your credit limit is. Just remember to go through the terms and conditions to ensure it is the best course of action; you still have to pay back the amount, albeit at a later date.

Some FAQs About Loans For Bad Credit No Credit Check

Q1: Are bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals safe?

A: Yes, taking bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals from non-banking loan facilitators and lenders is‌ safe as long as you choose a transparent and credible platform like the ones we have listed above. However, you can end up in a more dire situation if you simply accept the first offer that comes your way without doing due diligence.

Q2: Are these bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals legal?

A: Yes, most of the lenders and facilitating companies that offer bad credit loans are legal. They have government sanctions to operate and lend money within certain well-defined parameters. These loan facilitators cater to the often overlooked section of Americans — those with bad credit scores.

Q3: Are approvals for bad credit loan requests really guaranteed with online lenders?

A: The answer to this question is both yes and no. Many of the bad credit loan providers and facilitators claim to offer guaranteed approvals only to entice borrowers and entrap them into a debt trap. Beware of such lenders and loan facilitators.

But, there are lenders and facilitators who honor their assurances of guaranteed approvals. We have reviewed five such bad credit loan options in this article. Don’t worry; we specially investigated this claim and we're amazed by what we found. Most people who sent in an application were able to receive the financial assistance they needed. And this high approval rate testifies that availing of loans via this platform is almost guaranteed.

Q4: Are bad credit loans with guaranteed approvals expensive?

A: We will not sugarcoat the reality, which is that these loans are more expensive than conventional bank loans. Lenders who provide bad credit loans usually charge an APR that ranges between 5.9% and 35.99%. This is because bad credit loan providers take higher risks than banks and other traditional lending entities.

Q5: Do bad credit loan providers always run credit checks?

A: Bad credit loans‌ are meant for people with a poor credit history. The lenders who offer such loans care more about a borrower’s ability to repay the amount in a timely manner. They are less concerned about the financial transgressions of your past. Some lenders can conduct a soft pull of your credit before deciding to make an offer. But this has no impact on your credit score. It is also possible that some lenders completely decide to overlook your creditworthiness report. However, such loans come with higher interest rates.

Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval: A Second Chance at Financial Stability

Money may seem elusive when you have bad credit, but that doesn't mean it's impossible to access. In this article, we've provided you with five reliable loan facilitators who offer guaranteed approval for bad credit loans. They have a vast network of trustworthy lenders who are experienced in working with people with bad credit.

If you're unsure about where to begin, we've reviewed each of them and listed their pros and cons for you. We hope this article has provided you with valuable insights into how you can access the funds you need, even with bad credit.

Remember, your credit score doesn't define your financial future. With the help of these loan facilitators, you can access the money you need to fulfill your obligations and achieve your goals. We wish you all the best in your financial journey.

