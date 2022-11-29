Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval | Top Loans for Bad Credit

Let’s face it, having a bad credit score means it’s hard to obtain a loan.

And all our bills - be it expected or unexpected - will not wait until we get one. So what should you do?

It’s simple - get a bad credit loan.

These types of loans can definitely assist you in times of emergency situations. Keep in mind though that with bad credit loans, interest rates applied are higher than normal loans.

This article is to help you navigate through these loans.

Hence, we will look at the finest bad credit personal loan companies with more lenient or even friendly eligibility criteria.

Using these lenders will give you a higher chance of getting a bad credit loan.

Are you up for it?

Then let’s begin our review now.

Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval

MoneyMutual - Best bad credit loan platform overall

- Best bad credit loan platform overall CashUSA - Ideal for fast loan approval

- Ideal for fast loan approval BadCreditLoans - Best for low credit scores

- Best for low credit scores Funds Joy - Easiest loan application

- Easiest loan application Zippyloan - Recommended for small loans

- Recommended for small loans PersonalLoans - Suitable for large bad credit loans

- Suitable for large bad credit loans 24/7DollarLoan - Ideal for quick feedback

- Ideal for quick feedback 24/7CreditNow - Easiest to use website

- Easiest to use website LendingTree - Great for auto loans

- Great for auto loans Upgrade - Best personal loans app

1. MoneyMutual - Best Online Loans for Bad Credit Overall

Pros

Personal loans up to $5,000

Basic loan form

One day loan acceptance rate

Bad credit history not an issue

Simple eligibility criteria

Secured Website

Cons

Services not available in New York and Connecticut

Not a lender but a marketplace

This company started in 2010 and has helped millions obtain their bad credit loans.

You can get a loan up to $5,000, but they specialize in loans within the $200- $500 range.

With its easy online application form, filling it out will only take you a few minutes.

They will then forward your information to their lenders to review your application.

With MoneyMutual’s network of lenders, getting 10 loan offers is very easy. Again, this is despite your poor credit.

Once you have decided on an offer, do not forget to carefully review the information.

What You Can Expect From MoneyMutual

Bad Credit Lending

Please see below their eligibility requirements:

Income of $800 per month

A U.S citizen or legal resident above 18 years

Have an active checking account

Proof of employment or business ownership

Large Number of In-Network Lenders

MoneyMutual is working with a great number of lenders so the probability of getting a loan is higher than others. And you will be able to work with a lender with the most favorable terms.

Ease of Use

Using MoneyMutual’s website is very simple - and will not be difficult at all even for first time users - truly user-friendly.

Customer Encounters With MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual has repeatedly received excellent customer feedback.

They can absolutely help you secure your emergency loan, so apply with MoneyMutual now!

2. CashUSA - Fast Approval for Loans with Bad Credit

Pros

In-network with a variety of trusted direct lenders

$10,000 loan limit

Easy to sign up and apply for a loan

Resource rich (educational)

Same-day loan approval

Cons

$1000 minimum monthly salary is relatively high

High loan requests might elicit credit checks

Here is another great option for emergency situations: CashUSA

Similar to MoneyMutual, CashUSA is also a marketplace that connects borrowers to lenders. And they do work with a network of lenders ready to support those borrowers.

What’s more impressive is the speed of the loan process. In a matter of hours after approval, the funds will be available for the borrowers.

What You Can Expect from CashUSA

Friendly Eligibility Criteria

How would you know if you can qualify for a bad credit loan with CashUSA?

See below their eligibility criteria:

US citizen or legal resident above 18 years

Employed for over 3 months

Monthly income of $1000

Have a bank account

Have a phone number and email address

Useful Resources

Do you want to know more about bad credit loans?

No worries, CashUSA has their ‘Education Center’ designed to inform clients about different loan products.

Customer Encounters With CashUSA

CashUSA’s customers are satisfied with the service as they can get their emergency loans within a business day.

So, what are you waiting for? Send your loan application to CashUSA today!

3. BadCreditLoans - Long-Term Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros

$10,000 loan limit

Extended lender network

Designed for people with bad credit scores

Big on scam education

Offers long-term loans (up to 6 years)

Cons

Credit checks needed for larger loans

Large loan approval is fairly difficult

Here’s another excellent bad credit loan lender you can apply to: BadCreditLoans.

You can submit up to $10,000 loans with this lender.

What You Can Expect From BadCreditLoans

Simple Eligibility Requirements

BadCreditLoans’ eligibility are some of the easiest to fulfill.

You just have to be above 18 years; can provide proof of citizenship or legal residency, then you're 40% guaranteed to secure a loan.

If you’d like to go at the 90% mark, you must show proof of regular income.

And to be at 98% mark, you'll need to have a checking account, phone numbers and email addresses.

Useful Scam Resources

You got it right, there are resources for scam education available at BadCreditLoans official website.

Ease of Use

This online marketplace has a very user-friendly platform that even first time users will not have a problem navigating their way through.

Customer Encounters with BadCreditLoans

BadCreditLoans’s clients are satisfied with the service they receive and the quick facilitation of loan approval. Funds are usually available within a business day.

4. Funds Joy - Online Loans for Bad Credit with Easiest Application

Pros

Fast and easy application process

In-network with several lenders

Easy to secure bad credit loans

Both short and long-term loans are available

Cons

$800 minimum monthly salary required

Not the most responsive customer support team

Website downtime common

Here is another credible lender for bad credit loans: Funds Joy.

They pride themselves for having fast registration and application..

Users only take an average of 10 minutes to complete everything.

As this lender partners with a vast number of lenders, getting loan approvals will never be a problem

What You Can Expect From Funds Joy

Wide Range of Loan Products

There are a wide range of loan products to choose from but it’s highly recommended to go for smaller loan amounts as it usually does not require credit review unlike higher loan amounts.

Large Lender Network

FundsJoy takes pleasure in the fact that they are working with a lot of trustworthy lenders so getting loans approved is a breeze. Additionally, borrowers will have a chance to compare rates and offers to other lenders.

Customer Encounters with Funds Joy

Applying for emergency loans with FundsJoy is very convenient. Testament to that are the numerous positive customer feedback regarding their experience using the site. So if you find yourself looking for a reliable lender, do not hesitate to go with FundsJoy!

5. Zippyloan - Top Small Loans for People With Bad Credit

Pros

Loan amounts are from $100- $15,000

Attractive website

Suitable for building credit

Ideal for short-term and installment loans

Cons

Not the highest loan approval rate

Not enough educational resources

If you are in need of immediate money with just a small amount - Zippyloan might be the perfect lender for you. Their loan amount can go as low as $100.

With this you can reduce your interest rate, and increase your chances of loan repayments. Thereby help you raise your credit score.

What You Can Expect From Zippyloan

Wide Range of Credit Types

Whatever credit you might have, you are welcome to apply to Zippyloan and be provided with the different loan products they offer courtesy of the vast network of lenders they are working for.

Small Loan Application

Zippyloan offers smaller loans from $100-$300. But they can go up to $15,000.

Customer Encounters With Zippyloan

Customers rave about how easy it is to apply for smaller loans with Zippyloans as once they complete the online application, potential lenders will immediately connect with them in as little as one hour. So if you only require smaller loan amounts immediately, this is the perfect lender for you. Send your loan application now!

6. PersonalLoans - Best Personal Loans for Bad Credit

Pros

Can loan up to $35,000

Same-day funds deposit

Wide range of loan products

Extensive loan guides

Cons

Large loans require credit checks

Not easy to secure large loans with bad credits

Support team could be more responsive

Here’s another capable lender you can work with: PersonalLoans. This lender boasts about their large network of lenders.

Loans at $2,000 range can easily be approved for this online marketplace.

You can also learn a lot about finances by clicking on the Loan Guides section. This section covers debt consolidation, home improvement, fast cash, bad credit, tax loans, and online loans.

7. 24/7DollarLoan - Quick Feedback Online Loans for Bad Credit

Pros

Fast responses from lenders

Easy signup for loan agreement

Decision in minutes

Easy to get a bad credit loan

Cons

Not big on client education

Relatively small loan limit ($1000)

Do you feel like it's very hard waiting? Especially if you’re waiting on the results of your loan application? If you’re like us, then 24/7DollarLoan might be an excellent choice for you. They will respond to you within the hour, if not minutes of your loan application.

Though not as popular as the rest of the lenders on this list, you can be assured of high loan approval ratings.

Check out below their eligibility requirements:

Valid bank account

At least 18 years

Monthly income of $800

US citizen or legal resident

If you’re a first time user on their website, you will not feel like that at all as their system is very user-friendly. Check out their link below and consider sending your loan application now!

8. 24/7CreditNow - Easiest Loans for Bad Credit Online Website

Pros

High loan limit (up to $35,000)

Simplistic, easy-to-use website

Instant decisions

Industry-standard security

Fast application

Cons

Not the most responsive support team

Not enough educational resources

Here is another online marketplace for you: 24/7CreditNow. Much like the others, they offer a wide range of loan products you can choose from. What’s great is their flexible repayment periods.

Their website is very easy to use as there are only a few buttons to click to continue your loan application. Please visit their link below and check how you can complete your loan application with them.

9. LendingTree - Best Auto Loan Service

Pros

Deals with a variety of financial products

Loan approval easy for good credit

Useful financial help resources

Lenders offer low personal loan rates

In-network with several reputed lenders

Cons

Hard to secure bad credit loans

Website is a bit hard to navigate

If you are looking for more than your usual bad credit loan products, then this lender might be for you. They offer the most products, services and information than the others on this list.

They also have an intuitive app that can monitor your credit score and give savings recommendations.

As they have a wide range of products, understanding them might be hard for first time borrowers. No worries as they do have one of the best support teams in the industry. So if you feel this is right up your alley, don’t forget to check out their link below and connect with them immediately!

10. Upgrade - Best Bad Credit Loans Online App

Pros

Superior app versions

Personal loans up to $50,000

Low fixed rates

Zero prepayment fees

Cons

Hard to access large loans with bad credit

Website can be a bit overwhelming for newcomers

Upgrade is yet another splendid lender on the list as they do not just offer their loan products, they also have an app that helps monitor your financial health on the go.

Loan amounts are up to $50,000 with no prepayment fees. They also offer affordable monthly payments.

Upgrade is ideal if you’re searching for a financial institution that offers a wide range of financial products. However, we’d not recommend it for bad credit loans as even low amounts can be hard to access.

Personal Loans for Bad Credit - Factors to Consider

Eligibility Criteria

Among the most important things to consider is the lender's eligibility criteria.

With bad credit loans, these requirements are simple.

Most lenders prefer $800 a month income. Your proof of citizenship and employment or self-employment.

Loan Limits for Guaranteed Loans for Bad Credit

Various lenders have preferences on loan limits as they put a cap on small or big loan amounts. So always check with the lender if you are within their loan limits.

If you opt to go for large loan amounts, the lender will consider your credit score and will charge you with sky high interest rates.

Educational Resources

This is most helpful for first time users of bad credit loans. If you are, you might want to work with a lender that offers loan information to help guide you in your bad credit loans journey.

Ease of Use

It would definitely save you time if you opt to send your loan application to lenders with user-friendly websites. Even for first time users, sending your loan applications to your lenders should be minutes after you sign up especially if you are in urgent need of cash.

Reputation

Make it a habit to go for a lender that’s backed by experience and honed with time. It would be helpful if they have numerous positive ratings from their customers. This is because there are a lot of lenders who look to scam people. Yes, even with bad credit loans these scammers abound so very carefully consider the lender you would like to deal with and make sure their business is legit and can assist you in getting those bad credit loans.

Alternatives to loans for Bad Credit

Auto Title Loans

Auto title loans are loans that need your car's title.This means that your car will be the collateral for your loan.

Though this may take longer than other bad credit loans, this is still a good choice if you need a larger amount of money and if you have a bad credit score.

Loan amount is 25%-50% of your car's total value. Remember to pay ontime, otherwise, the lender will seize your car.

Pawn Shop Loans

Sometimes, your credit score will still limit your chances of getting your bad credit loan. In this instance, this type of loan might just be the right one for you.

You just need to pawn any of your possessions that are of value like your jewelry, vehicle, antiques, etc. And the pawnbroker will determine how much the value of those possessions are.

If you are expecting they will loan you the same amount for when you got them, then you are mistaken. What’s more, if you were not able to pay on time or can’t repay at all, then you will no longer own those items.

Credit Union Loans

Here’s another option for you - credit union loans.

In order to be eligible for this loan, you need to be a member first.

But this loan may not be available for you several days after you’re approved.This loan is ideal though for it’s with friendly repayment terms.

Best Installment Loans for Bad Credit: FAQs

How Do I Check My Credit Score?

There are several ways to check them: can be through your bank, credit card company, loan agency or any of the three major credit bureaus or a credit scoring site.

Can Unemployed Individuals Get Bad Credit Loans?

Yes - but only if they own a business. Most lenders set a minimum monthly requirement for these business owners.

Is It Easy to Get Small Loans with Bad Credit?

It is definitely guaranteed with these lenders: MoneyMutual, CashUSA, and BadCreditLoans.

Where Can I Get a Loan With Bad Credit?

Nowadays, getting a loan even with bad credit scores is very much possible as there are a lot of lenders willing to work with these borrowers.

Lenders like MoneyMutual and BadCreditLoans are popular in the industry as they can definitely assist in getting these bad credit loans.

Can I Get A Bad Credit Personal Loan With Guaranteed Approval?

Yes, you just need to send online loan applications to the lenders who are catering with them.

And remember to meet their eligibility requirements such as proof of income , proof of citizenship and bank account.

What If I Cannot Pay Back the Loan On Time?

There are penalties you have to pay of course. In this case, carefully reading your loan terms and conditions will come in handy.

Bad Credit Personal Loans Guaranteed Approval - Wrap-Up

In this review, we have learned that getting a loan even with a bad credit loan is very possible.

We encourage you to work with the highest approval rates of them all: MoneyMutual .

CashUSA and BadCreditLoans are also great choices you can consider.

Remember to always compare rates so you get the best deal.

